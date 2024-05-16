Kim Kardashian gives behind-the-scenes peek at Maison Margiela Met Gala collab

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian gave her fans a glam behind-the-scenes look at the process of creating her 2024 Met Gala ensemble with Maison Margiela's John Galliano!

Nobody does a BTS quite like a reality star – and there's no reality star quite like Kim Kardashian!

Kim posted some pics of her Met Gala collab with Galliano for the Met Gala 2024.



Ever-supportive sister Khloé Kardashian shared her two cents in the comments section: "Damsel in distress. That invisible heel is wild! How did you manage? I definitely would have fallen."

Kim's 11th Met Gala outfit was previously featured in a Vogue video detailing the process of her gown fitting, the story of the dress, and what it was like to work with Galliano on a final look that left fans divided.

"I am wearing a custom John Galliano Margiela couture gown... This has been a partnership I'd say maybe four or five years in the making. To put it lightly, that is about four or five years of me stalking him to try to see if he would ever design a look for me for the Met," Kim laughed to Vogue.

"This year's [Met Gala] theme is sleeping beauties, reawakening fashion. The dress code is the garden of time. And when I heard this theme we kind of just like played around with what we thought this meant."