Ariana Grande goes full pearly girl and rocks a surprise performance for Met Gala 2024!

Ariana Grande took this fashion season's pearl obsession to a whole new level in her pearly white evening gown for Met Gala 2024 on Monday. © Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After teasing her Met Gala return, the Supernatural artist floated onto the scene in an angelic gown from Loewe, designed by Jonathan Anderson.

In between solo pics, she joyously reunited with her fellow Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who was rocking a black tuxedo-inspired glitter and pink petal-strewn look from Thom Browne.

The costars-turned-besties held hands as they struck some poses on the star-studded event's red carpet.

Hey, it's no yellow brick road – but at least there's catering!

The duo's now-typical yin and yang style choices gave a perfect Maleficent and Sleeping Beauty vibe to the Gala's theme for this year, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.