Ariana Grande goes full pearly girl and rocks a surprise performance for Met Gala 2024!
New York, New York - Ariana Grande took this fashion season's pearl obsession to a whole new level in her pearly white evening gown for Met Gala 2024 on Monday.
After teasing her Met Gala return, the Supernatural artist floated onto the scene in an angelic gown from Loewe, designed by Jonathan Anderson.
In between solo pics, she joyously reunited with her fellow Wicked star Cynthia Erivo, who was rocking a black tuxedo-inspired glitter and pink petal-strewn look from Thom Browne.
The costars-turned-besties held hands as they struck some poses on the star-studded event's red carpet.
Hey, it's no yellow brick road – but at least there's catering!
The duo's now-typical yin and yang style choices gave a perfect Maleficent and Sleeping Beauty vibe to the Gala's theme for this year, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.
Ariana Grande goes Tinkerbell-mode for Met Gala 2024 performance
Not only did Ari light up the red – er, green – carpet of the 2024 Met Gala with her ethereal essence, but she also did a surprise performance for the attendees!
The Positions took to the stage in a diaphanous green-tinted mesh gown with sparkling star and glitter accents, bespoke Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano.
Ariana accessorized the nymph look with mossy-looking green, blue, and purple-hued mesh gloves and similarly gauzy "cloven hoove" heels.
Midsummer Night's Dream, anyone?
Gala-goers were graced with an Ariana Grande rendition of Once Upon a Dream from Sleeping Beauty as well as some of her best-loved hits – Seven Rings, Into You, We Can't Be Friends, Yes, And, and The Boy Is Mine.
She also reportedly performed a duet of When You Believe with Cynthia Erivo!
Which of Ari's Met Gala looks is your favorite?
Cover photo: Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & DIA DIPASUPIL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP