The best Christmas bars in New York City

These watering holes will have you seeing double before the man in red slides down the chimney on Christmas Eve.

By Lena Grotticelli

New York, New York – It's ho ho ho-liday time and the season for spreading cheer – and saying "cheers" – with the ones you love is finally here. Here are the can't-miss pop-up Christmas bars in New York City.

New York City is home to some of the best holiday-themed pop-up bars the hospitality industry has to offer. © 123RF/lifefreed0m The city's yearly tradition of decking out bars into epic holiday-themed seasonal wonderlands is in full force. Meaning, you don't have to be a frosty Grinch and stay home alone like a chestnut roasting on an open fire. These tinsel-toned drink spots will have you spreading goodwill to all, behaving naughty (or nice), and perhaps seeing double before the man in red slides down the chimney on Christmas Eve. So grab your best drinking buddy elves, bundle up to brave the chilly city streets, and go walking in a winter wonderland to TAG24's favorite NYC holiday watering holes.

Miracle on 9th Street: The seasonal staple

Miracle on 9th Street is a can't-miss spot for holiday cocktails. © Screenshot/Facebook/MiracleOn9thStreet Miracle on 9th Street is one of the city's most popular pop-ups that arrives yearly like Santa and his sleigh. Decorated with trimmings from top to bottom, the bar typically known as The Cabinet, at 649 E 9th Street, is miraculously made over. The East Village locale serves up cocktails in seasonal glassware that customers can take home for purchase – with creative names like "Yippie Ki Yay Mother F*****r!", Elfing Around, TheKrampus, and the Snowball Old Fashioned. Make like a red-nosed reindeer and fly on over, lace up your ice skates , or get into your Uber – and head down to see these Miracles that can't be missed.

Sleigh Bar in Hell's Kitchen: A hidden gem

Sleigh Bar in Hell's Kitchen is a hidden holiday bar gem. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/sleighbarhk Sleigh Bar is back in Hell's Kitchen for a second year, this time in a new location at 359 W. 54th Street. Open from Tuesday thru Sunday 5 PM to midnight, the hidden gem claims to have "cozier vibez" than before - yes, that's "vibez" with a "z." "One too many of our Ebenezer will have you texting your ghosts of Christmas past," its Instagram promises. "Everybody has that one drunk aunt - tonight it will be you." The bar's drink lineup features cocktails like On Dasher, Mistletoe, and White Christmas. Thirsty customers can bust through the wrapping paper lined doors for shining string lights and garland galore.

Moxy Hotel Pink Winter Lodge: Think pink this holiday

Pink hot chocolate-inspired drinks and eats abound at the Pink Winter Lodge rooftop popup. © Screenshot/Instagram/sheektreatsnyc There are some bows of holly – or in The Moxy's case, flowers – that will have you thinking pink this winter and keeping this year's Barbiecore theme going strong. The Moxy Times Square hotel's Magic Hour rooftop is hosting its annual pop-up called the Pink Winter Lodge, and it's an icy and Instagrammable treat. Enjoy more than just your cheeks being rosy in this pink-tinged alpine setting, complete with pink antler chandeliers, a pink car, roses galore, and a crystal-encrusted carousel shaped like a ski lift. Of course, pink-hued drinks and eats abound. The hot spot is even open for a blush brunch, featuring the "Pink AF Pancakes Stack." The best part? You don't have to fret if you run out of time to get there before Christmas. This year's "Neon Frost Edition" is staying open through March 2024.

Loreley Beer Garden: A merry heated holiday garden

Loreley's customers can enjoy the drinks at one of the largest heated outdoor beer gardens in NYC. © Screenshot/Instagram/marisa_of_the_sea Want to imbibe outside but still stay warm and toasty? Loreley Beer Garden boasts "the largest heated outdoor beer garden in Manhattan's Lower East Side." The German-inspired restaurant features brews and "elevated bar food" like bratwurst, schnitzel, and fries. From November 16 to January 7, Loreley will be converted to a heated winter wonderland complete with bourbon spiked hot chocolate, toddys, and cider, spiced eggnog, and its signature mulled wine. For a special kick, check out the Peppermint Nitro Cold Brew Martini – and you might be feeling brave enough to kiss a stranger underneath the mistletoe!