How to make peach cobbler: The perfect recipe

There are few things better than a delicious peach cobbler, but how do you make it? TAG24's quick and easy peach cobbler recipe is a real after dinner winner!

By Evan Williams

There are few in this world that'll turn up their nose at our good ol' fashioned peach cobbler! TAG24's simple, easy, and delicious peach cobbler recipe is a real after dinner winner!

Our peach cobbler recipe is quick, easy, and delicious. © Collage: IMAGO/agefotostock Foodies! When you want a quick-and-easy dessert to complement your dinner, you really can't go wrong with the classic peach cobbler. It's delicious, ridiculously simple, guaranteed to keep the kids happy, and a recipe that you quite simply can't get wrong. So, how do you make it? If you want to beef up your cooking skills in no time, look no further than TAG24! Tattoos Rick Astley fan gets QR code tattoo for the ultimate Rickroll! With our quick and easy peach cobbler recipe, you'll be set and ready to make the perfect dessert for your perfect meal.

How to make homemade peach cobbler: Recipe

There's something endless homely about a fresh, warm cobbler that's been served directly after a lovely, hearty home cooked meal. It's a remarkably simple, yet endlessly delicious dish that'll please almost anyone who has a taste and will be more than guaranteed to be a hit with the kids. Oh, and it's ridiculous easy! Here's the basic equipment you'll need to make a homemade peach cobbler: Sharp knife

Cutting board

Baking / casserole dish, in a square or oval shape

Big mixing bowl

Medium pot

Measuring equipment

Whisk

Big wooden spoon (preferably two)

Sieve You don't need anything fancy to make a cobbler, just something to mix the batter with, a pot to cook the fruit, and a casserole dish.

You can chuck together an easy peach cobbler while cooking your main course. © IMAGO/agefotostock

Easy peach cobbler recipe | Ingredients

Peach cobbler is, as the name suggests, a recipe made up of two central parts: the peaches and the cobbler. While that may sound a little complicated, it's really not because the recipe is just a matter of stewing the fruit and chucking the cobbler on top. Here are the ingredients you'll need to make peach cobbler: For the peaches:

5-6 big and fully-ripe peaches



Sugar, 1 cup



Lemon juice, 3 tablespoons

For the cobbler:

Flour, 1 cup



Sugar, 1 cup



Baking powder, 3 teaspoons (or use self-raising flour)



Butter, 6 tbsp



Milk, 1 cup



Cinnamon, 1 tsp

On the proportions: This recipe will make about one casserole dish worth of peach cobbler, which is enough to feet around six to eight people depending on portion sizes. If you want to increase or decrease this quantity then you should change the quantities proportionally.

Easy peach cobbler recipe | Instructions

Making a peach cobbler is insanely simple and easy. That's what makes it so fantastic, this dish rocks without needing to use up much of your valuable time. Your best bet is to simply put it together when you're making the main course of your meal, doing bits and pieces as you wait for your other dish to cook. Here's our recipe for how to cook peach cobbler Step 1: As with most recipes of this style, the first thing you should do is chop up your peaches. They don't need to be diced super small (in fact, it is better for the pieces to be a little bit chunky), just a rough chop is fine. Step 2: Once all of your peaches have been chopped and their stones remove, add them to the pot along with your lemon juice and sugar. Turn the heat onto medium and stir. Step 3: It's okay to let it sit by itself a little bit, but you should return to your stewing peaches semi-regularly for a stir, to make sure that they're heating up and nothing is burning to the bottom. Step 4: As it heats up, the water from the peaches will be released and it will start to boil. Continue mixing slowly and allowing it to cook and reduce. Step 5: In the meantime, prepare your cobbler. In a large mixing bowl sieve together the flour, sugar, baking powder and cinnamon until well combined. Step 6: Now add your milk and butter and start beating it with your whisk. Swap to the spoon if it becomes too difficult, and continue until the entire mixture forms a batter that is smooth and creamy, but quite thick. If it is too runny or too gooey, add a little extra flour or milk respectively. Step 7: Allow the batter to sit for a while, around 20–30 minutes. In the meantime, finish off your peaches by continuing to stir them and giving them a taste to check their flavor. Step 8: Once you are happy with the peaches, transfer them into the bottom of your casserole dish, making sure that they fully coat the bottom and are plentiful. Step 10: Cover the peaches with your batter so that they are completely coated. Step 11: Bake in a pre-heated oven for around 45 minutes at about 360 °F. Check the dough to make sure that it is not wet in the middle. Watch until it is nice and caramelized around the edges. Make sure to serve your delicious cobbler with a nice scoop of ice cream. Choose whatever flavor you want, but we'd recommend something with a delicious but neutral flavor like vanilla.

What is a cobbler?

A cobbler is a basic dessert that features stewed or poached fruit covered in a batter that is then baked. The finished product is an almost layered experience, with melty and delicious stewed fruit at the bottom and a light, fluffy, and sweet cake on top. It is commonly served with ice cream or even custard. These gorgeous desserts are thought to have originated in the British colonies of North America, possibly taking their name from the English verb "to cobble", which means to roughly throw something together with random bits and pieces that are lying around. This is because its cake was said to have been made from whatever the settlers could find, including leftover biscuits and flour. It's important to note, though, that the origin of cobbler is not verified, and all of this could just simply be untrue. That being said, it does seem probable because to this day cobblers are made from all sorts of random stuff – biscuits, scone batter, dumplings, cookie dough, pancake mix, whatever floats your boat! Ultimately, though, what makes a cobbler is the combination of that beautiful stewed fruit and that sweet and deliciously fluffy cake. Trust us, if you get this one right it'll certainly be a winner after a chicken dinner!

Different types of cobbler

Not every cobbler needs to be made with peaches, either. Feel free to experiment with different kinds, using the same cobbler batter but with a variety of fruits and seasonings. We've got a couple for you to try out here, including a blackberry, blueberry, and apple variety that'll absolutely rock your world. We won't include the full recipe, as it is exactly the same as with the peach cobbler. Simply replace the fruit part as we describe, transfer it all into your casserole dish and cover it in that delicious batter. Bon appétit!

Blackberry cobbler recipe

Blackberry cobbler is a very different experience, but equally as delicious. © IMAGO/agefotostock Blackberry cobbler is unbelievably good, and perfect to use up the extraordinary quantities of blackberries you may find yourself with during the height of the season. Have you picked a bunch of blackberries but don't quite know what to do with them? Blackberry cobbler's your answer! Here's what you'll need: Blackberries, 6–8 cups

Cornstarch, 2 tbsp

Sugar, 3/4 cup

Butter, 1/4 cup Chuck all the ingredients together in a pot and stir them as we described, then simply chuck it all into your casserole dish, cover in the batter, and bake it as instructed. The great thing about blackberry cobbler is that you already get a little bit of sourness from the fruit itself. It's a rich and complex flavor, and insanely delicious.

Blueberry cobbler recipe

Cooking for a crowd? Feel free to make smaller bite-sized blueberry cobblers. © imago/Panthermedia Blueberries can be quite expensive, but if you find them on sale then they can make one heck of a good cobbler. After all, blueberries have a gorgeous sweet flavor with a hint of sourness that takes the edge right off. On top of that, their remarkable color will make your dish look quite spectacular indeed! Here's what you'll need: Blueberries, 4–6 cups

Sugar, 1/2 cup

Lemon juice, 3 tbsp

Lemon rind, 2 tsp

Butter, 6 tbsp We think that you get the gist! Chuck everything together in a pot, stew it until it's ready (taking care not to stew so long that the blueberries fall apart), put it in the dish, cover it in cobbler batter, bake it. Blueberry cobbler is particularly great if you want to impress people, because it looks fancier than it actually is.

Apple cobbler recipe

Tired of apple pie? Try apple cobbler! © imago/Panthermedia If you're looking for a dessert option that's as cheap as chips, look no further than your classic apple cobbler. While nothing can shake the sauce bottle quite as hard as a good apple pie or apple strudel, this bad-boy is quick, easy, and basically costs nothing to put together. All you need is cobbler stuff plus apples! Fabulous! Here's what you'll need: 6 apples

Water, 1/2 cup

Brown sugar, 1/3 cup

Sugar, 1/3 cup

1 vanilla pod

Cinnamon, 1 tsp You know the drill. Put it all together, cook it, put it in the dish, cover it in batter, bake it. The only difference here is the addition of a few spices: in the case of the vanilla, slice the pod down the middle and use the back of a knife to scrape out the seeds. Apple cobbler might not be the ultimate variant – that title goes to the humble peach – but it's very close! Give it a go, it's quick, easy, and you won't regret it.

Cobbler is a heartwarming and delicious family dessert