How to make arrabiata: The best arrabiata pasta sauce recipe

Arrabiata is a spicy and delicious pasta sauce, and incredibly easy. In TAG24's quick arrabiata recipe, we'll show you have to make the perfect weeknight meal.

By Evan Williams

Once you have learned how to make pasta arrabiata, you'll have an easy option that's equal parts delicious and quick to whip up!

Arrabiata is incredibly easy to make, delicious, and cheap. © IMAGO/agefotostock It can be incredibly hard to get the motivation to cook when you've got a million daily tasks to get done. What if we showed you how to make a cheap, easy, delicious, healthy, and quick meal? You might be surprised to find pasta arrabiata is the answer! If you've been looking to up your food game, look no further than our arrabiata sauce recipe. TAG24 will take you through what arrabiata is, and show you how to make a quick, easy, and healthy pasta arrabiata.

What is arrabiata sauce?

Arrabiata is a tomato-based pasta sauce that originates from the Lazio region of Italy, which is home to the capital city of Rome. Taking its name from the Italian word "arrabbiato", which means "angry", arrabiata is a characterized by a spiciness taken from its chilies that are cooked with the tomatoes. The dish originated in the mid-20th century when spicy food became incredibly popular and trendy in Rome. There are a few different varieties of arrabiata, but it is a traditionally simple dish with very few ingredients, generally paired with a dried semolina pasta rather than soft flour-based equivalents.

How to make an easy, authentic arrabiata: Recipe

Arrabiata is, by default, quick and easy. As a result, to make an authentic version of this seminal dish generally only requires a few basic ingredients and only the most basic of kitchen equipment. Anyone can make a good arrabiata sauce, and it is the perfect thing to cook after a long day's work, when you don't really feel like cooking, but want something cheap and healthy for dinner. Here's the basic equipment that you'll need to make arrabiata: A big pot

A wide and deep pan, or another big pot

A spatula

A ladle

A sharp knife

Cutting board

Cheese grater (optional)

Don't be lazy: Many people love to simply use a pre-made pasta sauce that can be heated up in a pot. While this can be a quick and easy way to make dinner, it's actually not hard to make your own arrabiata. It's quick, easy, and much healthier to just make it yourself.

Well-made arrabiata will bring the heat, but also the sweet and fresh taste of ripe tomato. © IMAGO/agefotostock

Arrabiata sauce recipe | Ingredients

You've got an incredibly easy, quick, and cheap shopping list if pasta arrabiata is on the menu. It's similar to carbonara in that you should never overcomplicate it and, instead, should just keep it simple and fresh. Here are the ingredients you will need to make arrabiata: 5–6 ripe tomatoes

6–7 cloves of garlic

3 chilies

Passata, 2 cups

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Basil to garnish (optional)

Pecorino romano or parmigiano reggiano to garnish (optional) Feel free to substitute the chilies for a cayenne pepper or even chili flakes, and change the quantity based on how spicy you want it to be.

Arrabiata sauce recipe | Instructions

It's time to make the arrabiata sauce. This seven-step recipe is quick, easy, cheap, and endlessly delicious. Here's how to make arrabiata pasta sauce: Step 1: Put some water on the stove to boil in your large pot. Season it with salt and place the lid on to make the boiling process faster. Step 2: Crush your garlic cloves while heating up your pan or a second pot. Add a healthy dose of olive oil to the bottom. Step 3: Once the oil is slightly shimmering, add the crushed garlic and sauté until softened and fragrant, but not brown. In the meantime, chop up your chilies. Step 4: Add your chilies, as well as a bit of extra olive oil. Dice your tomatoes and add them as well, with a pinch of salt and a dash of pepper. Mix thoroughly and allow the tomatoes to melt down and liquify. Step 5: Add your passata, as well as about a cup of water, mix it thoroughly, and bring it up to boil. Season to taste. Step 6: Once your water is boiling, add your pasta and cook until al dente. Drain the water once it is done and mix the pasta into the sauce until it is well coated. Step 7: Serve in a bowl, garnishing with some cheese (if you want) and some basil leaves (also optional). This is a recipe that should only take you a maximum of 20 minutes to cook. You'll know that the arrabiata sauce is done once a layer of olive oil has risen to the top of the pot.

What makes an authentic arrabiata sauce?

An authentic arrabiata sauce has no meat or cheese, and is made up of only the basic ingredients. © IMAGO/agefotostock An authentic arrabiata sauce is just a simple mixture of fresh tomatoes (and/or passata), chilies, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper. There is no need to add anything else, and you certainly shouldn't start chopping up onions, as they are unnecessary and will likely change the texture and taste for the worse, in this case. When it comes to cheese, though, the jury is still out. It is certainly not traditional to mix in cheese like you would with a bolognese or an amatriciana, but it is perfectly okay to sprinkle a dusting of fresh parmigiano reggiano or pecorino romano on the top, with a dash of black pepper. In fact, if you go to Rome, they will often serve arrabiata with a small pot of cheese.

How to make vegan and vegetarian arrabiata

Pasta arrabiata is automatically vegetarian, but it won't be vegan if you sprinkle it with cheese. If you are putting meat, or mixing cheese deep into the sauce, then you're doing arrabiata wrong as it somewhat defeats the sauce's entire purpose. In other words: If you want a vegan or vegetarian arrabiata, you're in luck, you've already got one!

You need al dente pasta with arrabiata, so homemade pasta likely isn't the way go. © imago/Westend61

What pasta should I eat with arrabiata sauce?

The number one rule with arrabiata is that you want to get that perfect al dente "bite" in your pasta, no matter the type. Seeing as flour-based homemade pasta can't be cooked al dente, it's important to use dried pasta bought from a store. To get it al dente, it's best to cook the pasta around 1–2 minutes shorter than the package instructions. Homemade pasta is not automatically better than store-bought, it's just a different product. As a result, feel free to use a higher quality dried pasta and spend a couple of extra bucks. But don't go making pasta for a sauce like arrabiata, it would just be a waste! Here are a variety of pasta types that can be paired well with arrabiata: Penne

Spaghetti

Rigatoni

Fusilli

Buccatini

Farfalle

None of this is a set rule: If you like it, eat it. If you want to eat arrabiata with ravioli ,go for it. Don't let yourself be bossed around by purists - if you like a particular type of pasta, use that!

You don't need meat in your arrabiata sauce!