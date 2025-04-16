National Banana Day: How to make a dream banana split

In honor of National Banana Day (yes - it's a day), we've rounded up the ultimate recipe to keep you cool, and to drizzle on the fun.

The first banana split was actually created in a pharmacy! © IMAGO / agefotostock

It's time to go B-A-N-A-N-A-S, because the holiday honoring the classic fruit is upon us.

(And TBH, every day should include a celebration with ice cream involved.)

Creating a banana split is quite simple, but there are endless ways to dress up your fruit-filled goodness.

"Surprisingly, the original banana split wasn’t created in an ice cream parlor but in a pharmacy in 1904," according to National Today, the official source for all incredibly specific holidays (and yes, even the banana split itself has its own).

The dessert is believed to be invented by David Evans Strickler, a pharmacist’s apprentice, and was an instant hit.

Follow these steps below for tips on getting that perfect banana split down pat, and your taste buds will thank you later.