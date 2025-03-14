Pi Day: 3.14 great pie recipes to celebrate the mathematical holiday

There are few mathematical constants more well-known than pi, an endless number famous for frustrating school kids all over the world. Well, folks, it's Pi Day, and we're here to celebrate!

Is it Pi Day or Pie Day? Why not both? © Collage: IMAGO/Design Pics & Unsplash/Alex Lvrs

If you were looking for an excuse or occasion to make pie, mathematicians have invented one just for you.

On March 14, math aficionados celebrate Pi Day – the number that represents the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter.

Denoted by the Greek letter π, this peculiar number is generally referred to as approximately 3.14. This is rounded off, though, because the actual number is endless. In 2022, computers were able to calculate it to 100 trillion digits, but it is impossible to know the entire number.

This is why pi is so perplexing: it is an irrational number. The sequence 3.14159265358979323846… goes on for eternity, without following a single pattern – and never repeating itself.