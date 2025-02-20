"Now or never" for pandemic accord, says WHO chief after Trump pulls US out

Geneva, Switzerland - The head of the World Health Organization insisted on Monday it was "now or never" to strike a landmark global accord on tackling future pandemics , despite the US withdrawing from negotiations.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said no country could protect itself from the next pandemic on its own – three days after US President Donald Trump's administration formally told the United Nations health agency it would play no further part in the pandemic agreement talks.

"We are at a crucial point as you move to finalize the pandemic agreement in time for the World Health Assembly" in May, Tedros told WHO member states at the opening of the week-long 13th round of negotiations at the organization's Geneva headquarters.

"It really is a case of now or never. But I am confident that you will choose 'now' because you know what is at stake."

A further one-week session is planned to finalize the agreement before the WHO's annual decision-making assembly.

In December 2021, fearing a repeat of the devastation wrought by Covid-19 – which killed millions of people, crippled health systems, and crashed economies countries decided to draft a new accord on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

While much of the draft text has been agreed upon, disputes remain over some key provisions, notably over sharing access to pathogens with pandemic potential and then equitably sharing the benefits derived from them, such as vaccines, tests, and treatments.