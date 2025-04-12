WHO members reach agreement on pandemic accord "in principle" as US sits out

Geneva, Switzerland - World Health Organization members on Saturday reached agreement over how to tackle future pandemics after three years of discussions, the co-chair of the negotiating body told AFP.

"We have an accord in principle," and the final version will have to be approved by the various member states, said Anne-Claire Amprou, the French ambassador for world health.

Delegates will meet on Tuesday in Geneva to put the finishing touches to a landmark text on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response and give it their definitive seal of agreement, Amprou added.

That text will require a final seal of approval from all World Health Organization members at the World Health Assembly in Geneva at the end of May.

The breakthrough, which came after a marathon discussion session stretching for almost 24 hours, was welcomed by enthusiastic applause from the delegates lasting several minutes.

"This is a very good signal. You are part of an incredible history in the making," said the WHO's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"This is a good gift to our children and our grandchildren," said Tedros, who remained with delegates throughout the night as they thrashed out an agreement.

"We're very grateful for their commitment," he said of the delegates' marathon overnight session, in a post on X.

French President Emmanuel Macron also welcomed the agreement.

"With the agreement in principle for a pandemic treaty, the international community is creating a new system to better protect us," he posted on X.