Tattoo addict gets adorable ink tribute to his late dog

Lethbridge, Canada - Ink addict and influencer Remy Schofield, known for his insane collection of radical color-on-black tattoos , has added a charming and adorable tribute to his late dog Mozart.

Remy is known for entertaining his more than 143,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy, with his remarkable and radical tattoo transformation, going from full blackout to a colorful piece of art.

From a giant demonic Krampus back tattoo to stretched-out earlobes and an extraordinary bodysuit, Remy's decade-plus journey has seen him go with his gut and constantly change his look.

His latest inking is a little less demonic and a lot more adorable, though – it's a touching tribute to his late dog Mozart.

"First pass on this opaque and black on black portrait of my best bud Mozart," Remy captioned a video he posted a few days ago, showing off the process behind his extraordinary new tattoo.

"I knew for a long time I wanted this tattoo, but it didn't feel right until he was gone," he said.

A few days later, he revealed the final result of the tribute to Mozart, which is located on his right leg. It's a beautiful piece, showing off the adorable pup wearing a tuxedo.

"I was keeping this spot open for this portrait for many years," Remy said. "And I couldn't be happier with how the first pass worked out."

