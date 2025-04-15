Tattoo addict gets adorable ink tribute to his late dog

Ink addict Remy Schofield, known for his insane collection of radical tattoos, has added an adorable tribute to his late dog Mozart on his right leg.

By Evan Williams

Lethbridge, Canada - Ink addict and influencer Remy Schofield, known for his insane collection of radical color-on-black tattoos, has added a charming and adorable tribute to his late dog Mozart.

Remy has added a remarkable and adorable tribute to his late dog Mozart to his tattoo collection.  © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Remy is known for entertaining his more than 143,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy, with his remarkable and radical tattoo transformation, going from full blackout to a colorful piece of art.

From a giant demonic Krampus back tattoo to stretched-out earlobes and an extraordinary bodysuit, Remy's decade-plus journey has seen him go with his gut and constantly change his look.

His latest inking is a little less demonic and a lot more adorable, though – it's a touching tribute to his late dog Mozart.

"First pass on this opaque and black on black portrait of my best bud Mozart," Remy captioned a video he posted a few days ago, showing off the process behind his extraordinary new tattoo.

"I knew for a long time I wanted this tattoo, but it didn't feel right until he was gone," he said.

A few days later, he revealed the final result of the tribute to Mozart, which is located on his right leg. It's a beautiful piece, showing off the adorable pup wearing a tuxedo.

"I was keeping this spot open for this portrait for many years," Remy said. "And I couldn't be happier with how the first pass worked out."

"We will do another full layer, and one session specifically for highlights down the road."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

