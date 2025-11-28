Ink-addicted adult star hides tattoos in shocking transformation

Brisbane, Australia - Australian ink addict and adult star Amber Luke has covered her entire face in thick makeup to show off exactly how she'd look without the many tattoos that coat her body.

Amber Luke coated her face in thick makeup to show off what she'd look like without her many extreme tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke.666

Amber Luke has made waves with her radical look and style, having covered the vast majority of her body in tattoos.

She has shared her remarkable journey with thousands of followers on Instagram, taking them through insane experiences like being nearly blinded by an eyeball tattoo and getting inked in some pretty intimate places.

Now, amid a plan to have all of her facial tattoos lasered off, an old video has resurfaced in which Luke applied layers upon layers of makeup onto her face in an attempt to see how she'd look without the ink.

The video was made for Truly's Hooked on the Look program on YouTube, and has been viewed more than 1.5 million times since it first aired in 2020.

Throughout the documentary, Luke is transformed into an unrecognizable figure due to a huge amount of foundation and some careful makeup techniques.

At the end of the experience, she looks into the mirror and freaks out over how different she looks. She doesn't seem to enjoy it and quickly begins rubbing off the foundation to reveal the skin beneath.

"I HATE MY PLAIN FACE," Amber Luke was cited as saying by the Daily Star. "Thank f**k I tattooed it – the only regret I have is not tattooing my face at an earlier age."