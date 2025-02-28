Ink addicted mom "unable to leave country" due to radical tattoos

Kidderminster, UK - Melissa Sloan has long been known for her radical tattoos and the love she has for her kids. Now, her addiction has meant she and her family can't go on foreign vacations together.

Missy feels like she can't travel or take her kids on an overseas vacation because of her tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@melissa.sloan.357284

Sloan, who likes to go by "Missy," has on many occasions made headlines for missing out on activities with her kids on account of what she describes as an "addiction" to getting tattoos.

Last year, she revealed that she had to hide at Halloween because the kids in her neighborhood thought that she looked too scary.

She was barred from back-to-school activities, and she's even been told to stay away from church.

The bans kept coming so hard and fast that in 2023 she had to turn to DIY inkings after a local tattoo studio banned her for having too many.

Now, she is facing renewed trouble on account of her addiction – she feels "forced" to remain in the UK and can't really travel or go on vacation due to her unique look.

"I feel as though a holiday abroad is out of the question for me," the Kidderminster mom was cited as saying by MyLondon News. "It’s awful as I’d love to take my kids abroad this summer, but I just don’t feel comfortable traveling."

Missy is concerned that she will be flagged by staff while walking around the airport and may have trouble going through immigration. She's also worried that people will be scared of her on the plane or on public transport.

"I’ll draw a lot of attention just walking through the airport, and I’m worried about being flagged by staff," Missy explained.