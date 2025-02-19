Tattoo addict "Black Alien" gets bloody tears inked under his eyes

Barcelona, Spain - Ink addict and body modification fanatic Anthony Loffredo, who's on a quest to turn himself into a "Black Alien," has added a new and disturbing tattoo to his collection.

Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has a new addition to his radical selection of body modifications and tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

Loffredo, more commonly known as the "Black Alien," has undergone a radical transformation over the last few years, turning his body from human to extraterrestrial.

As part of the process, Loffredo inflicted immense scarring all over his face, which he then tattooed over.

He has chopped off his nose, ears, and even some fingers and has also inked his eyeballs.

You'd probably imagine that considering how covered in tattoos and gruesome body modifications he is, Loffredo would be hard-pressed to shock anyone anymore. Yet, one of his latest inking interventions comes pretty close.

In a recent video, the ink addict shared a video of having tattoos done under his eyes. The end result is tattoos that make him look like his eyes are bleeding – it's pretty gruesome stuff!

After the clip of him having the tats done, Loffredo is seen standing in a shower cubicle and looking melancholically into the distance. It's an uncomfortable sight, even for the Black Alien.