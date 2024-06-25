Tattoo addict Remy reveals secret behind his tattooing process

Remy is famous for his extraordinary set of colorful tattoos, but what is the mindset behind the look? Now, he has revealed the secret behind his process.

By Evan Williams

Lethbridge, Canada - Few tattooists are as well known and as iconic as Remy Schofield, whose unique look brings tens of thousands of followers. Now, he has revealed the secret behind his radical tattooing process.

Remy reveals his tattooing secrets

Remy is known for being candid about his radical tattoos and body modifications on social media. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy "From this sleeve's inception, from when we started working on this, now almost a year ago," Remy explains, holding his right arm up to the camera. "My mindset towards it was 'let's make the best sleeve over black we can.'"

"Let's make it super details, insanely complicated - this would take forever to do on a normal sleeve, let alone over black - and now we're roughly halfway through." Remy has been railing against people who claim you can't ink over black for months at this point, as he has undergone a radical transformation from his formerly fully-blacked-out self. "I expected this to take between 60 and 80 sessions; that's what I said from the start," said Remy. "You can go back and look through my YouTube videos to see that I said that, and I have been reassuring people of that the whole time."