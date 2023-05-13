Tony Awards cancel live telecast amid ongoing writers’ strike

Broadway's biggest night has been disrupted with the cancellation of the Tony Awards live show amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. © IMAGO / Levine-Roberts

On Friday, the Tony Awards Management Committee and CBS canceled plans for a live awards show on June 11, according to a person close to the situation who was not authorized to comment. The decision was made after the Writers Guild of America denied a request for a waiver that would have allowed the show’s producers to stage a live show without striking writers protesting outside the Tony Awards’ venue in New York City.



Officials feared a live telecast would be doomed by the threat of a picket line, which members of the creative community were expected to honor. Without big names, the telecast would have been awkward at best.

Theater workers belong to different unions, but the longtime broadcast home of the Tony Awards, CBS, is part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which is the group that the WGA is striking against.

WGA officials were not immediately available for comment. Representatives for the Tony Awards, which are jointly presented by the Broadway League, the national trade association for the commercial theater industry; and the American Theatre Wing, a not-for-profit service organization for both the theater community and the community at large, were also not immediately available for comment.