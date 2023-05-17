What's happening with the 2023 Tony Awards amid the writers' strike?

New York, New York – The highly anticipated Tony Awards 2023 will be happening after all, defying the challenge amidst Hollywood 's ongoing writers' strike .

The Tony Awards 2023 are officially back on – with some adjustments due to Hollywood's writers' strike. © Collage: Frederic J. Brown / ANGELA WEISS / AFP, Unsplash / Rob Laughter, DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The show must go on!

In a dramatic turn of events, the 76th Tony Awards will continue this year in New York City amidst a writers' strike that has taken over the entertainment industry.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is at the forefront of the strike, demanding fair wages and improved working conditions for its members.

The strike has caused a stir among various entertainment platforms, including TV and live events. As a result, the live telecast of the 2023 Tony Awards was initially canceled.

After first saying they would do so, striking Hollywood writers confirmed they will no longer picket the upcoming 2023 Tony Awards after the awards show committee appealed to them once again on Monday.

"Tony Awards Productions (a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing) has communicated with us that they are altering this year's show to conform with specific requests from the WGA, and therefore the WGA will not be picketing the show," the union told CBS in a statement.

Tony organizers and Broadway artists are determined to celebrate the achievements of Broadway theater and honor the talented stars who bring captivating stories to life on stage, which led to the ultimate decision by the WGA to not picket at the ceremony.

Recent reports from The Hollywood Reporter indicate the Tonys will proceed in an unscripted format. A script for this year's ceremony had reportedly already been finished before the stike.