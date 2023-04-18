Jayland Walker: Ohio grand jury fails to indict officers involved in police killing

Akron, Ohio - A special grand jury in Ohio has decided not to indict the Akron police officers who fired dozens of shots at 25-year-old Jayland Walker, killing him.

Black Lives Matter protests erupted after Jayland Walker was killed by Akron police who fired at him 94 times. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The police killing of Jayland Walker in June 2022 sparked renewed Black Lives Matter protests around the country and demands for accountability in law enforcement.

Nevertheless, the eight officers involved in the incident will not be indicted, with the special grand jury – which consisted of nine members, two of whom were Black – determining the use of force to be legally justified, CNN reported.

The shooting occurred after Walker was pulled over for traffic and equipment violations. Police claimed that a gun had been fired from Walker's car while they were chasing him, though he was unarmed at the time of his killing.

An investigation found that officers fired 94 shots at Walker within 6.7 seconds.

Body camera footage of the incident was released last July, and the City of Akron declared a day of mourning the following week in honor of Walker's funeral.