Jayland Walker: Ohio grand jury fails to indict officers involved in police killing
Akron, Ohio - A special grand jury in Ohio has decided not to indict the Akron police officers who fired dozens of shots at 25-year-old Jayland Walker, killing him.
The police killing of Jayland Walker in June 2022 sparked renewed Black Lives Matter protests around the country and demands for accountability in law enforcement.
Nevertheless, the eight officers involved in the incident will not be indicted, with the special grand jury – which consisted of nine members, two of whom were Black – determining the use of force to be legally justified, CNN reported.
The shooting occurred after Walker was pulled over for traffic and equipment violations. Police claimed that a gun had been fired from Walker's car while they were chasing him, though he was unarmed at the time of his killing.
An investigation found that officers fired 94 shots at Walker within 6.7 seconds.
Body camera footage of the incident was released last July, and the City of Akron declared a day of mourning the following week in honor of Walker's funeral.
Jayland Walker's family plans further legal action
In the aftermath of the shooting, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation ordered a probe, with a special prosecutor presenting the case to a grand jury over the last week.
Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett has said the department will now launch its own internal investigation.
The eight officers, whose identities have not been released, returned to work in October after being placed on administrative leave.
Disappointed in the grand jury outcome, Walker's family has said they plan to file a civil suit over the shooting.
"We’re going to be filing it before the one year anniversary of his death," the family's attorney, Bobby DiCello, confirmed to CNN.
