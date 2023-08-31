Kyle Rittenhouse hit with another lawsuit over Kenosha killing

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Kyle Rittenhouse, who as a 17-year-old shot and killed two people at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been hit with another lawsuit by the estate of one of his victims.

Kyle Rittenhouse (r.) is being sued by the estate of Joseph Rosenbaum, an unarmed 36-year-old he fatally shot during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. © BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In the suit filed in Wisconsin on Friday, the estate of Joseph Rosenbaum, who was fatally shot by Rittenhouse in August 2020, is seeking "compensatory and punitive damages" in the "wrongful death" of the unarmed 36-year-old.

The filing, which also names several law enforcement officers, the Kenosha Police Department, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, and the City of Kenosha, argues that Rittenhouse "intentionally and unjustifiably" caused Rosenbaum's death.

Armed with an assault rifle, the now 20-year-old traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a 2020 protest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who has been left partially paralyzed after taking seven bullets to the back.

There, Rittenhouse joined up with other armed men who had formed a militia patrolling the streets before he ultimately killed Rosenbaum along with 26-year-old Anthony Huber and wounded 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz.