Kyle Rittenhouse hit with another lawsuit over Kenosha killing
Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Kyle Rittenhouse, who as a 17-year-old shot and killed two people at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has been hit with another lawsuit by the estate of one of his victims.
In the suit filed in Wisconsin on Friday, the estate of Joseph Rosenbaum, who was fatally shot by Rittenhouse in August 2020, is seeking "compensatory and punitive damages" in the "wrongful death" of the unarmed 36-year-old.
The filing, which also names several law enforcement officers, the Kenosha Police Department, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, and the City of Kenosha, argues that Rittenhouse "intentionally and unjustifiably" caused Rosenbaum's death.
Armed with an assault rifle, the now 20-year-old traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a 2020 protest after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who has been left partially paralyzed after taking seven bullets to the back.
There, Rittenhouse joined up with other armed men who had formed a militia patrolling the streets before he ultimately killed Rosenbaum along with 26-year-old Anthony Huber and wounded 27-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz.
Kyle Rittenhouse denies culpability in 2020 killings
Rittenhouse was found not guilty of homicide and attempted homicide in November 2021. He has denied all culpability in the killings, claiming on X after the latest lawsuit, "I'm being sued again for defending my life."
Lawyers for Rosenbaum's estate argue that not only is Rittenhouse responsible for the lives he took, but that local law enforcement must also be held accountable for their failure to take preventative action.
"The law enforcement defendants deputized these armed individuals, conspired with them, and ratified their actions by letting them patrol the streets, armed with deadly weapons, to mete out justice as they saw fit," the lawsuit states.
"As a result, defendant Rittenhouse fired his assault rifle indiscriminately multiple times at citizens on the street. He shot and killed two men, seriously injured a third, and narrowly missed a fourth."
Since his killings, Rittenhouse has become a sought-after speaker at far-right events and platforms.
Cover photo: BILL PUGLIANO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP