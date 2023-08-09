Montgomery Riverfront brawl results in assault charges for three white men

Montgomery, Alabama - The Montgomery Riverfront brawl has resulted in charges for three white men who violently attacked a Black riverboat worker over the weekend.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert announced assault charges filed against three white men involved in a weekend brawl at Montgomery Riverfront Park. © Julie Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert on Tuesday announced that three men had been charged over their role in the internet-famous clash that broke out Saturday at Montgomery Riverfront Park.

Albert explained that a tour boat called the Harriott II, carrying 227 passengers, was unable to dock at its reserved space on Saturday because there was a private boat parked there instead.

The riverboat workers asked the private boat party over their PA system to relocate their vessel. Their efforts were met with "obscene gestures, curse words, and taunting," Albert said.

After around 45 minutes of waiting, Damian Pickett, a co-captain of the boat, was picked up by another boat and brought to the pier, where he once again asked the private boat owners to move so the Harriott could dock safely.

The white boat owners then attacked Pickett, who is Black, shoving him, knocking him to the ground, and punching him.

Black by-standers quickly rushed to Pickett's aid, and one Black man aboard the Harriott even swam to shore to help the worker. Once the riverboat docked, more Black passengers joined the melee.

Pickett later had to go to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.