Montgomery Riverfront brawl results in assault charges for three white men
Montgomery, Alabama - The Montgomery Riverfront brawl has resulted in charges for three white men who violently attacked a Black riverboat worker over the weekend.
Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert on Tuesday announced that three men had been charged over their role in the internet-famous clash that broke out Saturday at Montgomery Riverfront Park.
Albert explained that a tour boat called the Harriott II, carrying 227 passengers, was unable to dock at its reserved space on Saturday because there was a private boat parked there instead.
The riverboat workers asked the private boat party over their PA system to relocate their vessel. Their efforts were met with "obscene gestures, curse words, and taunting," Albert said.
After around 45 minutes of waiting, Damian Pickett, a co-captain of the boat, was picked up by another boat and brought to the pier, where he once again asked the private boat owners to move so the Harriott could dock safely.
The white boat owners then attacked Pickett, who is Black, shoving him, knocking him to the ground, and punching him.
Black by-standers quickly rushed to Pickett's aid, and one Black man aboard the Harriott even swam to shore to help the worker. Once the riverboat docked, more Black passengers joined the melee.
Pickett later had to go to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Montgomery Riverfront brawl shines light on Alabama's legacy of racism
Several days after footage of the incident went viral, police have named Richard Roberts (48) on two charges of third-degree assault, while Allen Todd (23) and Zachary Shipman (25) face one charge of third-degree assault each. All three men are white, and none are Montgomery residents.
Law enforcement also asked Reggie Gray to come in for questioning. The 42-year-old Black man has received widespread praise on social media for his effective use of a foldable chair.
The Montgomery Riverfront brawl has been the subject of both hilarious memes and poignant commentary on social media.
Many Black Americans have pointed to the significance of the act of resistance given Alabama's dark history of enslavement and racial discrimination.
The Montgomery Riverfront was an important site in the Transatlantic Slave Trade as African prisoners of war were docked there and then forced to march to the center of town to be sold.
After Emancipation, Jim Crow apartheid and the widespread practice of lynching made cities like Montgomery a living hell for many Black people.
Nevertheless, Albert said no charges related to hate crimes were expected "at this time," though there may be more charges related to the brawl in the future.
