Ryan Gainer: Police killing of Black teen holding gardening tool sparks calls for accountability

Apple Valley, California - Police in California are facing growing calls for accountability after a sheriff's deputy fatally shot a Black teen holding a gardening tool.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department is facing growing calls to release the full body camera footage of the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ryan Gainer (stock image). © 123rf/vankok

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said officers were responding to a 911 call on Saturday that a boy was attacking his family at their Apple Valley home.

The teen, identified as 15-year-old Ryan Gainer, had autism and was reportedly having a mental health episode when the call was made, The Guardian reported.

Officers later said Gainer was holding a five-foot gardening tool when they arrived and approaching a deputy, who shot and killed him. The family's attorney, DeWitt Lacy, said it appeared Gainer had been struck by three bullets.

The sheriff's department released partial body camera footage on Monday, but not the unedited video showing the actual shooting.

In the footage, a man in the house can be heard saying, "He’s got a stick in his hand." Gainer then emerges and starts walking toward the deputy, who raises his gun and shouts: "Get back, get back, or you’re going to get shot."