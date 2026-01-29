Sonya Massey: Ex-sheriff's deputy sentenced over killing of Black woman who called 911
Washington DC - A former Illinois sheriff's deputy was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday for the fatal shooting of a Black woman inside her home, a case that drew national attention and calls for police reform.
Sean Grayson (31), who is white, was found guilty in October of second-degree murder by a jury after two days of deliberations.
Grayson was charged with first-degree murder, which carried a potential life sentence, and second-degree murder for the July 2024 shooting of Sonya Massey (36), a mother of two.
The jury opted to convict him only of the lesser charge, and Judge Ryan Cadigan sentenced Grayson to the maximum 20 years in prison on Thursday at a hearing attended by members of the Massey family, including her children.
Massey's shooting drew attention to police violence against African-Americans and prompted then-US president Joe Biden to say she "should be alive today."
Massey, who had received treatment in the past for mental health issues, had called the 911 emergency line to report a possible intruder in her home. Two Sangamon County sheriff's deputies arrived shortly after midnight.
Sonya Massey was killed in her own home after calling for help
Police body camera footage showed Massey talking to the officers and searching through her purse after they asked her for identification.
Grayson then asked her to check on a pot of boiling water on the stove, saying, "We don't need a fire while we're here."
Holding the pot, Massey responded, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus" – prompting the deputy to draw his weapon and say: "You better f**king not. I swear to God I'll f**king shoot you in your f**king face."
Apologizing, Massey crouched behind a counter as the officer screamed "drop the f**king pot" and fired three shots, killing Massey with a bullet to the face.
Grayson took the stand during his one-week trial and testified that he had felt threatened by the pot of boiling water Massey was holding.
The Sangamon County Board approved a $10 million settlement with Massey's estate last year.
The US was rocked by protests in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white police officer in Minnesota.
Floyd's death revived scrutiny of race relations and sparked nationwide calls for police reform.
