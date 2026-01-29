Sonya Massey: Ex-sheriff's deputy sentenced over killing of Black woman who called 911

Washington DC - A former Illinois sheriff's deputy was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday for the fatal shooting of a Black woman inside her home, a case that drew national attention and calls for police reform.

Former Illinois sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson (l.) has been sentenced to 20 years in prison over the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Sonya Massey in 2024. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo & Handout / Illinois State Police / AFP

Sean Grayson (31), who is white, was found guilty in October of second-degree murder by a jury after two days of deliberations.

Grayson was charged with first-degree murder, which carried a potential life sentence, and second-degree murder for the July 2024 shooting of Sonya Massey (36), a mother of two.

The jury opted to convict him only of the lesser charge, and Judge Ryan Cadigan sentenced Grayson to the maximum 20 years in prison on Thursday at a hearing attended by members of the Massey family, including her children.

Massey's shooting drew attention to police violence against African-Americans and prompted then-US president Joe Biden to say she "should be alive today."

Massey, who had received treatment in the past for mental health issues, had called the 911 emergency line to report a possible intruder in her home. Two Sangamon County sheriff's deputies arrived shortly after midnight.