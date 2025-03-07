International Women's Day? All about the day on March 8

International Women's Day is celebrated each year on March 8 around the world. It started in the US, but is more widely observed as a day of protest and remembrance. Here's everything you need to know and how to celebrate.

The UN began observing International Women's Day in 1975, and New York City hosted a thousands-strong march to mark the occasion. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

What is International Women's Day, exactly?

International Women's Day (IWD) has its roots in the universal female suffrage movements and labor politics of the 20th Century.

In the 21st century, it's also become a celebration of women's achievements as well as a continued call to action.

The holiday and its observance have always been tied to the right to vote and labor movement in North America and in Europe.

The first National Woman's Day was held in the United States on February 28, 1909, in New York, and it was organized by the Socialist Party of America to honor garment workers and fight for their rights, as well as female suffrage more widely.

This first march inspired socialist feminists at the 1910 International Socialist Women's Conference in Denmark to propose a day honoring women, but they didn't choose a day.

March 19, 1911, marked the first worldwide celebration of IWD in Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. More than a million people attended rallies, per the University of Chicago's archive. However, that date didn't stick either.

The reason March 8 did, though, might surprise you.