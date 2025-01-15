Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacks Democrats over transgender sports bill defections

Washington, DC - Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has called out fellow Democrats who defected on a GOP bill to ban transgender women and girls from school sports.

The Republican-led House of Representatives on Tuesday voted 218–206 in favor of barring transgender students from playing on female sports teams at federally funded schools or universities.

Democratic congressmen Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez both defected from the Democrats to vote in favor of the bill.

"We can’t be ninnies about this. These are just the early days," Ocasio-Cortez said in an interview with The Independent.

"Trump hasn’t even been sworn in yet, and if a little bitty sports bill was gonna make Dems defect, we’re not in good shape."

House Leader Mike Johnson only commands a slim majority in the chamber, making even minor Democratic defections a make-or-break when it comes to passing legislation.

The bill is unlikely to pass the Senate, as it would require a total of seven Democrats to defect and vote in its favor.