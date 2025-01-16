Is disgraced ex-New York governor Andrew Cuomo planning a big political comeback?

New York, New York - Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is reportedly preparing to launch a bid for New York City mayor as the disgraced politician attempts a comeback.

Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo testifies before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic at the US Capitol on September 10, 2024, in Washington, DC. © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Cuomo could throw his hat in the ring for NYC mayor by early February, Politico reported last week.



The potential campaign announcement would precede petitioning for ballot access, which runs from February 25-April 3.

Cuomo's tenure as the Empire State's chief executive came to an early close in August 2021, when he resigned amid a series of scandals.

The 67-year-old was accused of sexual harassment and abuse by multiple women. On top of that, his administration was accused of intentionally underreporting Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Cuomo's resignation came amid threat of impeachment over the sexual harassment and other misconduct claims.

A mayoral announcement would tee up Cuomo for a June 24 Democratic primary showdown with incumbent Eric Adams, who faces his own sexual assault allegations as well as federal fraud and bribery charges.