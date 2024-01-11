AOC and Jasmine Crockett blast GOP representative over Hunter Biden "white privilege" dig

Washington DC - New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday trashed a white Republican colleague for saying Hunter Biden is the "epitome of white privilege" after the presidential son crashed a congressional hearing .

Representatives Jasmine Crockett (l.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed their GOP colleague Nancy Mace for calling Hunter Biden the "epitome of white privilege." © Collage: JEMAL COUNTESS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & ANNA MONEYMAKER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Democratic lawmakers denounced Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina her choice of words in attacking Hunter Biden.



Ocasio-Cortez, who represents parts of Queens and the Bronx, said Mace has no business purporting to speak about racism when she joined GOP allies in disbanding a subcommittee focusing on civil rights.

"(It) gives the whole game away," Ocasio-Cortez said. "We give flowery words, but at the end of the day, participate in the structural erosion of the rights and representation of people that are marginalized."

Texas Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett, who is Black, made her feelings about Mace even plainer.

"Y’all don’t know what white privilege looks like," she said.