Marjorie Taylor Greene fumes after Hunter Biden ghosts her at House hearing
Washington DC - President Joe Biden's embattled son Hunter made a surprise visit to a recent House hearing that ended with him ghosting far-right MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Per AFP, the House Oversight Committee held the hearing on Wednesday to debate whether Hunter should be held in contempt after he defied a subpoena to testify before the committee.
In a surprise move, Hunter appeared unexpectedly at the hearing and sat quietly in the audience.
About a half-hour into the proceeding, right as Greene was given the floor to speak, Hunter abruptly walked out, sending the room into a frenzy.
Shortly after the exchange, Greene gave an interview where she described Hunter's actions as that of "a toddler pitching a temper tantrum" and argued that he "ran away from me because he’s afraid."
Hunter's appearance came as Greene and other House Republicans have been leading an effort to impeach his father, alleging the president benefited unduly from his son's business dealings and vice versa while serving as vice president to Barack Obama.
Despite their insistence that both Hunter and Joe Biden are heavily corrupt, they have yet to present any sound evidence to back up their allegations.
Hunter Biden's surprise appearance sends Republicans into meltdown mode
Hunter's surprise appearance infuriated many House Republicans, who made their disdain apparent as he arrived.
"You are the epitome of white privilege, coming into the oversight committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of?" South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace asked.
"You have no balls," she added.
In a social media post, Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett accused Hunter of leaving because "he can't stand a strong woman he doesn't have control over."
The president's son has been the target of House Republicans for some time, as Hunter has faced countless scandals in the last few years.
He has publicly rallied against their efforts, with his attorney recently describing it as a "political crusade."
In one of her most infamous moments, Greene, who has presented numerous resolutions to impeach his father, showed images of Hunter nude and having sex as "evidence" during a hearing back in July 2023.
If the committee agrees to hold Hunter in contempt, the entire House will then need to vote to uphold it.
Cover photo: Collage: Kent Nishimura & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP