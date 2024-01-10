Marjorie Taylor Greene fumes after Hunter Biden ghosts her at House hearing

Washington DC - President Joe Biden 's embattled son Hunter made a surprise visit to a recent House hearing that ended with him ghosting far-right MAGA Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene .

Per AFP, the House Oversight Committee held the hearing on Wednesday to debate whether Hunter should be held in contempt after he defied a subpoena to testify before the committee.

In a surprise move, Hunter appeared unexpectedly at the hearing and sat quietly in the audience.

About a half-hour into the proceeding, right as Greene was given the floor to speak, Hunter abruptly walked out, sending the room into a frenzy.

Shortly after the exchange, Greene gave an interview where she described Hunter's actions as that of "a toddler pitching a temper tantrum" and argued that he "ran away from me because he’s afraid."

Hunter's appearance came as Greene and other House Republicans have been leading an effort to impeach his father, alleging the president benefited unduly from his son's business dealings and vice versa while serving as vice president to Barack Obama.

Despite their insistence that both Hunter and Joe Biden are heavily corrupt, they have yet to present any sound evidence to back up their allegations.