AOC blasts Republicans' anti-trans Capitol bathroom ban and hits out at Nancy Mace: "It's gross"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has issued a scathing response to House Republicans' efforts to institute an anti-trans bathroom ban in the Capitol.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has vehemently opposed Republican efforts to bar transgender women from using female bathrooms in the Capitol and House Office Buildings. © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"What Nancy Mace and what Speaker Johnson are doing are endangering all women and girls, because if you ask them 'what is your plan on how to enforce this?' they won't come up with an answer," AOC told reporters Wednesday night.

"Frankly, all it does is allow these Republicans to go around and bully any woman who isn't wearing a skirt because they think she might not look woman enough," the New York representative said.

South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace on Monday introduced a resolution to prohibit transgender House members, officers, and employees from using bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed on Wednesday – Transgender Day of Remembrance – that he would push forward with a discriminatory rule to bar trans women from using women's restrooms.

"All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings – such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms – are reserved for individuals of that biological sex," the Louisiana Republican said. "It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol."

"Women deserve women’s only spaces," he added.