Barack Obama and Kamala Harris react to Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis
Washington DC - Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris have shared heartwarming messages to Joe Biden after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
On Sunday afternoon, Harris said in an X post that she and her husband were "saddened" by the news, and are keeping Biden and his family in their "hearts and prayers."
"Joe is a fighter – and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership," she added.
A few hours later, Obama shared a similar post stating that he and his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, have also been thinking of the Biden family.
"Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace," Obama wrote.
"We pray for a fast and full recovery."
During the Obama administration, and in 2022 during his own, Biden pushed his Cancer Moonshot initiative, which sought to "prevent more than 4 million cancer deaths by 2047 and to improve the experience of people who are touched by cancer."
According to The Daily Beast, he was inspired to create the initiative following the death of his son Beau Biden in 2015, who died at the age of 46 from a rare form of brain cancer.
President Donald Trump responds to Biden's cancer diagnosis
President Donald Trump, who defeated Harris in the 2024 presidential race after Biden dropped out, also shared his reaction in a Truth Social post on Sunday, stating he and First Lady Melania Trump are "saddened" to hear about the diagnosis, and wished him a "fast and successful recovery."
Trump's reaction was met with mixed reactions, as he has repeatedly argued that the Biden administration tried to destroy the country and accused the former president of using the Justice Department to target him.
Trump's eldest son, Don Jr., and other loyal MAGA fans have used the moment to push a conspiracy theory that former First Lady Jill Biden knew about the diagnosis but covered it up.
