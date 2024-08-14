Barack Obama's summer playlist includes Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and more!

Los Angeles, California - Barack Obama 's coveted summer 2024 playlist features the likes of Beyoncé , Billie Eilish , and more!

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, and Charli XCX are among the many artists that were named on Barack Obama's annual summer playlist.

Not only is the 63-year-old the former leader of the free world but he's also got good taste in music!

On Tuesday, Barack dropped THE list of all lists that everyone has been wanting – the politician's eclectic summer playlist.

"With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix," he captioned the Instagram post.

"I hope you find something new to listen to!"

This year, the artists that have made the cut for Barack's list include Shaboozey, Jill Scott, Saweetie, and Charli XCX.

As for the Cowboy Carter artist, her album's breakout track Texas Hold'Em earned a spot on Barack's annual list while Charli's 365 landed the number two spot.