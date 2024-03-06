Adam Schiff's California Senate primary victory speech shut down by pro-Palestine activists
Los Angeles, California - Representative Adam Schiff secured enough votes on Tuesday to win the California Senate Democratic primary, but was shouted off the stage during his victory speech by pro-Palestine activists.
Schiff's Super Tuesday victory speech at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood didn't go exactly as planned, as he was interrupted by protesters chanting "Ceasefire now" and "Let Gaza live."
As the protests went on, Schiff tried to regain control of the crowd and close out his scripted remarks.
"We are so lucky, so lucky to live in a democracy where we all have the right to protest," he said. "We are so lucky to live in that kind of democracy and we want to make sure we keep this kind of democracy."
But Schiff's efforts failed, and he was ultimately escorted from the stage.
Jews for Ceasefire and the Los Angeles chapters of IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace claimed credit for the action on X.
IfNotNow wrote: "As Jews, we cannot be silent as the people of Gaza are slaughtered. Let Gaza Live!"
Adam Schiff wins California Senate primary race
Schiff, who currently represents California's 30th congressional district in the US House, has been a vocal backer of Israel. On Tuesday, he expressed support for a temporary, six-week pause to the assault on Gaza, but has repeatedly reaffirmed Israel's "right to defend itself."
The former House Intelligence Committee chair triumphed in the Democratic primary race for Senate with 33.6% of the Super Tuesday vote – enough to avoid a runoff. He will now face off against Republican challenger and former baseball player Steve Garvey in the general election on November 5.
Schiff's win spelled defeat for fellow California Representatives Barbara Lee and Katie Porter.
The race rapidly became one of the most-watched primaries of the 2024 cycle after the late Senator Dianne Feinstein announced she would not seek reelection. Feinstein was replaced by Laphonza Butler after dying in office last September.
Lee was the only candidate in the 2024 California Senate race to call for an unconditional, permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
To date, Israel has killed more than 30,717 people in Gaza since October. Nearly two million more Palestinians have been forcibly displaced as Gaza faces the imminent threat of famine.
Cover photo: REUTERS