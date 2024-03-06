Adam Schiff's California Senate primary victory speech shut down by pro-Palestine activists

Los Angeles, California - Representative Adam Schiff secured enough votes on Tuesday to win the California Senate Democratic primary, but was shouted off the stage during his victory speech by pro-Palestine activists.

California Representative Adam Schiff gives a victory speech after winning the Super Tuesday Senate primary election, at the Avalon Theater in Los Angeles. © REUTERS

Schiff's Super Tuesday victory speech at the Avalon Theater in Hollywood didn't go exactly as planned, as he was interrupted by protesters chanting "Ceasefire now" and "Let Gaza live."

As the protests went on, Schiff tried to regain control of the crowd and close out his scripted remarks.

"We are so lucky, so lucky to live in a democracy where we all have the right to protest," he said. "We are so lucky to live in that kind of democracy and we want to make sure we keep this kind of democracy."

But Schiff's efforts failed, and he was ultimately escorted from the stage.

Jews for Ceasefire and the Los Angeles chapters of IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace claimed credit for the action on X.

IfNotNow wrote: "As Jews, we cannot be silent as the people of Gaza are slaughtered. Let Gaza Live!"