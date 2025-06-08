Trump-Musk feud sparks tension between Stephen Miller and wife Katie

Washington DC - White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and his wife, Katie, are in a complicated situation, as they have found themselves on opposing sides of the feud between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk .

The recent feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk (l.) has left Stephen Miller (r.) and his wife in a complicated situation, as the two now work for opposing sides. © Collage: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Late last month, it was reported that Katie had left her White House post as top spokesperson and advisor for Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to work for the billionaire full-time as he, too, left his government role.

Only a few days later, Musk and Trump got into a messy public feud, heavily criticizing each other on social media and to the press and inevitably leaving Stephen and Katie split on their loyalties.

While Musk has since deleted many of his critical X posts about the president, Trump has made it clear that he has no intention of burying the hatchet with the world's richest man.

Musk also unfollowed Stephen, who has been defending the president, on his X platform on Thursday.

Administration insiders believe Stephen is Trump's most trusted advisor, only surpassed by Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Though some believe he could potentially replace Wiles if she were to step down, one senior White House official told CNN that the situation with his wife "will definitely make that more complicated" as "Katie being paid by Elon is not good for Stephen."

But another official pushed back on that assertion, arguing that Trump "trusts and relies on Stephen the most" and understands that the situation with his wife has nothing to do with his work with the administration.