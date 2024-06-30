Democrats close ranks around Biden amid calls for him to step aside

Washington DC - Democratic leaders rallied Sunday behind President Joe Biden following his poor debate performance last week, as the White House denied a report he was meeting with family to assess his candidacy.

No major party figures have broken ranks to call for Biden to step down, with prominent Democrats, including past presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, voicing full-throated support amid a torrent of doubts from everyday Americans – and even a call from the New York Times editorial board to move aside.

The wave of party backing follows the 81-year-old's stumbling performance Thursday in the debate against Republican candidate Donald Trump, in which Biden often hesitated, tripped over words, and lost his train of thought, highlighting concerns about his age.

"It's not about performance in terms of a debate; it's about performance in a presidency," Representative Nancy Pelosi, the former House speaker, told CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.

On "one side of the screen, you have integrity, the other side you have dishonesty," she said, echoing a number of party figures attempting to shift the focus from what they say was Biden's unfortunate performance to the barrage of lies that came from Donald Trump during the debate.

According to a CBS News poll conducted in the two days following the debate, nearly three-quarters of registered voters now believe Biden should not be running for president, including 46% of Democrats.

Biden and his family traveled to the Camp David presidential retreat late Saturday, where NBC News reported he was expected to assess the future of his re-election campaign following his performance.

White House senior deputy press secretary Andrew Bates, however, posted on X that the trip had been planned since before the debate, questioning the publication and claiming it had failed to ask for comment on the matter.