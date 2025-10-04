Cori Bush gets back in the ring as she launches comeback congressional campaign

St. Louis, Missouri - Cori Bush has announced she is running for her former seat in Congress after losing the 2024 Democratic primary to an AIPAC-backed challenger.

Former Congresswoman Cori Bush has announced she is running once again to represent Missouri's first district in Congress. © MICHAEL B. THOMAS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Bush is running in the 2026 election to represent Missouri's first congressional district in the US House – a seat she held from 2021 to early 2025.

"What does it mean to be from St. Louis? When I think of home, I think of our community's red bricks – strong, weathered, resilient," Bush says in her campaign announcement video.

"Alone, one brick can be broken. But together, brick by brick, our neighborhoods, our history, and our strength become a force and a movement," she adds.

Bush goes on to tout her accomplishments during her two previous terms in Congress, including securing federal funding and disaster relief for her district.

"But because I spoke truth, they pushed back, attacked my name, my motives, spread lies and hate," Bush says.