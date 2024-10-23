Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani announces NYC mayoral bid

New York, New York - New York Assemblyman Zohran Kwame Mamdani has become the latest politician to announce a 2025 challenge to NYC's disgraced Mayor Eric Adams.

New York Assemblyman Zohran Kwame Mamdani has entered the 2025 race for mayor of New York City. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Every politician says New York is the greatest city on the globe, but what good is that if no one can afford to live here?" the 33-year-old democratic socialist from Queens asks in a campaign announcement video shared on social media.

"City Hall is engulfed in corruption, but the cost of living is the real crisis," he continues. "New Yorkers are being crushed by rent and childcare. The slowest buses in the nation are robbing us of our time and our sanity. Working people are being pushed out of the city they built."

According to his campaign website, Mamdani supports an immediate rent freeze to address the city's housing crisis.

His platform also promises to make bus transit faster and fare-free and to deliver free childcare up to age 5, as well as higher wages for childcare workers.

Mamdani, who is Muslim and was born in Kampala, Uganda, has been a vocal supporter of Palestinian freedom. He cofounded Bowdoin College in Maine's first Students for Justice in Palestine chapter and last May relaunched the Not On Our Dime! Act to prevent charity groups' tax-exempt donations from financing Israeli settler violence in the illegally occupied West Bank.