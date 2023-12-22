DeSantis explains how he's actually the victim of Trump's legal troubles

Tallahassee, Florida - Ron DeSantis is already making excuses for what is looking like an epic underperformance in the Republican presidential primary race.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis thinks Donald Trump's many legal problems have unfairly "distorted" the Republican primary race. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The Florida governor moaned Thursday in a new interview that former President Donald Trump’s legal woes "distorted" the 2024 campaign to DeSantis’ detriment.



"If I could have one thing change, I wish Trump hadn't been indicted on any of this stuff," DeSantis told the Christian Broadcasting Network. "It is distorting justice, which is bad, but I also think it distorted the primary."

DeSantis said getting indicted four times on 91 criminal counts has only helped Trump by rallying his supporters behind him and also preventing any of his rivals from gaining traction.

"It also just crowded out I think so much other stuff and it's sucked out a lot of oxygen," DeSantis said.

DeSantis suggested the Trump legal drama had a bigger impact on him than other Republican rivals, but did not elaborate.

It's already clear that Trump has succeeded in harnessing his myriad legal woes to his own benefit in the race.



But the 77-year0old has also bashed DeSantis for months, even before the Florida governor announced his candidacy. The effective strategy, complete with Trump’s trademark personal jabs and nasty nicknames, dramatically damaged DeSantis’ political standing with MAGA hardliners.