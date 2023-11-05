Donald Trump bashes Ron DeSantis at Florida summit: "Like a wounded bird"

Donald Trump focused his attention on taking Florida from Governor Ron DeSantis in the Republican presidential race during Saturday's Freedom Summit.

Kissimmee, Florida - When Donald Trump took the stage at the Florida Republican Party's Freedom Summit on Saturday, his message was clear: Governor Ron DeSantis and all the other GOP candidates should end their presidential bids.



Donald Trump (l) looked to win Florida from Governor Ron DeSantis at the Freedom Summit on Saturday. © Collage: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP "It is time for the Republican establishment to stop wasting time and money trying to push weak RINOs and never-Trumpers that nobody wants on the ballot, and to get behind the only candidate and candidates that can withstand the attacks from the radical left," Trump said, using an acronym for "Republicans in name only." The remarks to a decidedly pro-Trump crowd in a sprawling ballroom at the Gaylord Palms resort in Kissimmee marked the latest in a series of taunts and maneuvers designed to embarrass DeSantis on his home turf as he struggles to gain traction in the 2024 race for the Republican presidential nod. With just over two months to go until the Iowa caucuses, DeSantis is trailing Trump in polls by yawning, double-digit margins and is facing an increasingly stiff challenge for second place from former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley. Joe Biden Biden re-election may hinge on winning over white working-class voters Trump has sought to capitalize on those challenges, staging a series of political stunts intended to show what he believes is DeSantis' weakness in the state responsible for his political rise: Florida. Speaking on Saturday night, Trump repeatedly mocked DeSantis as a disloyal former ally who, he said, had once begged him for an endorsement during his 2018 gubernatorial campaign. When DeSantis entered the 2024 presidential conversation, Trump said, he was left with no choice but to go after the governor.

Donald Trump directly attacked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at the state's Freedom Summit.

Heading into Saturday, Trump's team rolled out a list of several Florida Republicans who had decided to switch their presidential endorsements from DeSantis to Trump. Just two days earlier, Senator Rick Scott, who had so far stayed on the sidelines of the 2024 race, threw his support behind the former president, saying that it was clear that Republican voters wanted to renominate him. DeSantis brushed off those endorsements on Saturday, boasting that he had the support of more state legislators in key early-voting states than any other candidate. He also insisted that he would win Florida's 2024 presidential primary while his campaign touted the Sunshine State as "DeSantis Country." Donald Trump Trump fights back on gag order in federal appeals court "Look, this happens in these things. I mean, we've had flips the other way in other states. It's a dynamic thing," DeSantis told reporters, minutes after signing paperwork to appear on the Florida primary ballot. "Politicians do what they're going to do." The endorsements were only part of Trump's effort to undercut DeSantis in Florida. In September, the former president's allies staged a successful push to get the state Republican Party to rescind a requirement that GOP presidential candidates sign an oath to support the party's eventual nominee in order to qualify for the state's primary ballot. DeSantis' team had fought to keep that rule in place.



Ron DeSantis affirmed Florida is "DeSantis Country" as he looked to maintain his home state's support in the 2024 Republican primary. Trump is also set to hold a rally next Wednesday in Hialeah on the same night that several other Republican presidential candidates, including DeSantis, will be in Miami for the third GOP primary debate. Speaking at the Freedom Summit, Trump suggested that he would start his rally "right as they start" the debate.

Trump is also set to host Florida Republican leaders and officials at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach on Thursday. DeSantis wasn't the only Republican presidential contender to run afoul of Trump and his supporters on Saturday. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson faced prolonged booing from the audience after he said that there was a high likelihood that Trump is convicted on at least some of the various criminal charges he's currently facing. And former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a Trump ally-turned-critic, was jeered relentlessly after suggesting in a speech to the Freedom Summit that Trump's supporters feared "the truth" when it came to the former president’s political liabilities and personal flaws. "The problem is you want to shut down any voice that says anything different than you want to hear," Christie told audience members amid a chorus of boos. Still, it was clear that Trump and his allies were far more concerned with weakening DeSantis than anyone else. Representative Matt Gaetz, a former DeSantis ally who has endorsed Trump in the 2024 race, declined to say whether the Florida governor should consider exiting the presidential contest but said that it’s time for Republicans to begin coalescing around Trump's bid to recapture the White House. "I think that you're seeing Republicans coalesce around President Trump," Gaetz told reporters on the sidelines of the Freedom Summit. "It's for every person to decide when their campaign has come to its natural end, but I think that the enthusiasm you'll see for the Trump campaign is noteworthy."