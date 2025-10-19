Bernie Sanders takes aim at Trump and tech billionaires during fiery No Kings speech

Washington DC - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders recently gave a speech at the No Kings protests in the nation's capital, where he slammed President Donald Trump and billionaires for "hijacking" the US economy.

On Saturday, Sanders addressed a massive crowd in DC, during which he explained that their fight isn't just about the president, but also the powerful and wealthy individuals supporting him.

"Let us be clear – this moment is not just about one man's greed, one man's corruption, or one man's contempt for our Constitution. This is about a handful of the wealthiest people on earth who, in their insatiable greed, have hijacked our economy and our political system in order to enrich themselves at the expense of working families throughout the country," Sanders stated.

"Yes, I'm talking about Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and the other multi-billionaires who were sitting right behind Donald Trump when he was inaugurated – the very same billionaires who funded his campaign, who have bestowed gifts upon him, and who have seen huge increases in their wealth and power since Trump took office," he added.

All of the tech leaders Sanders mentioned contributed millions to Trump's re-election campaign last year, and upon winning, they joined him for his swearing-in.

Their support is particularly notable since each of them had been critical of Trump in the past, and supporting him now appears to be within their personal interest, as most have significantly increased their wealth during Trump's second term.

According to Mediaite, Zuckerberg's Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has seen a 14.9% stock increase since Trump took office, while Musk's Tesla has risen 2.8%. Meanwhile, Bezos' Amazon has suffered a 5.7% drop.

Sanders went on to argue that it was "insanity" that Musk, who is on track to become the world's first trillionaire, owns "more wealth than the bottom 52% of American households."