Capitol rioters lose it after JD Vance suggests not everyone will get a pardon as promised

Washington DC - Vice President-elect JD Vance recently revealed that some of the January 6 Capitol rioters may not get pardoned as his boss Donald Trump promised, and MAGA is fuming.

Vice President-elect JD Vance (r.) is receiving heavy criticism from Donald Trump supporters after he said that not all January 6 Capitol rioters will be pardoned. © Collage: Jon Cherry & Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, Vance sat down for an interview with Fox News, in which he argued that those who committed violence the day Trump protesters stormed the Capitol to stop the certification of the 2020 election may not get lucky when Trump takes office.

"I think it's very simple – look, if you protested peacefully on January 6, and you had Merrick Garland's Department of Justice treat you like a gang member, you should be pardoned," Vance explained.

"If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn't be pardoned," he continued. "And there's a little bit of a gray area there."

Vance went on to argue that he and Trump are "very much committed to the equal administration of law," and said they believed many of the rioters were "prosecuted unfairly."

"We need to rectify that," he added.

His remarks come as Trump has repeatedly promised throughout his 2024 presidential campaign that he will issue blanket pardons for Capitol rioters on day one of his administration, but has been vague about how he plans to execute it.

In an interview last month, Trump said he plans to look at each individual case and issue pardons to those who were non-violent.

While his comments went largely ignored, Vance's similar remarks have been met with backlash from Capitol rioters, who claim he is breaking with Trump's biggest campaign promise.