Capitol rioters lose it after JD Vance suggests not everyone will get a pardon as promised
Washington DC - Vice President-elect JD Vance recently revealed that some of the January 6 Capitol rioters may not get pardoned as his boss Donald Trump promised, and MAGA is fuming.
On Sunday, Vance sat down for an interview with Fox News, in which he argued that those who committed violence the day Trump protesters stormed the Capitol to stop the certification of the 2020 election may not get lucky when Trump takes office.
"I think it's very simple – look, if you protested peacefully on January 6, and you had Merrick Garland's Department of Justice treat you like a gang member, you should be pardoned," Vance explained.
"If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn't be pardoned," he continued. "And there's a little bit of a gray area there."
Vance went on to argue that he and Trump are "very much committed to the equal administration of law," and said they believed many of the rioters were "prosecuted unfairly."
"We need to rectify that," he added.
His remarks come as Trump has repeatedly promised throughout his 2024 presidential campaign that he will issue blanket pardons for Capitol rioters on day one of his administration, but has been vague about how he plans to execute it.
In an interview last month, Trump said he plans to look at each individual case and issue pardons to those who were non-violent.
While his comments went largely ignored, Vance's similar remarks have been met with backlash from Capitol rioters, who claim he is breaking with Trump's biggest campaign promise.
Capitol rioters react to JD Vance's comments
Since the riots, Trump and MAGA Republicans have sought to change the narrative, repeatedly insisting the event was nothing more than a peaceful protest that got out of hand due to bad actors.
They also claim that only a small number committed violence and the vast majority of those prosecuted did not, though federal prosecutors have made it clear that they only prosecuted the most serious offenders.
MAGA fans on social media have been criticizing Vance's recent comments for "walking back" Trump's promise, and "splitting hairs" on the subject when he should just simply pardon all the rioters.
In a video shared on social media, rioter Luke Lints lamented that he is "dealing with PTSD" from the event and claimed he "saved people's lives" by using a riot shield to assault Capitol Police who he says "attacked" MAGA.
"Now you're not willing to stand with us?" Lints said in the clip, with tears welling up in his eyes. "After we went through four years of hell?!"
Rioter Philip Anderson has been sharing multiple posts criticizing Vance's comments. In one, he accuses the politician of "treating Trump supporters like TRASH."
The mother of one rioter wrote a long rant to Vance, insisting that her son didn't commit any of the crimes he was charged for and that the riots were part of "a set up."
In a post responding to the backlash, Vance insisted he has been "defending these guys for years," and again insisted he and Trump "care about people unjustly locked up."
Cover photo: Collage: Jon Cherry & Stephen Maturen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP