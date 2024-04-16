Did RFK Jr. turn down Trump's offer to be his running mate?

Los Angeles, California - Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been forced to go on the offensive, as Donald Trump and MAGA have begun aggressively attacking him.

Robert F. Kennedy (r.) claims Donald Trump asked him to be his running mate for his 2024 re-election campaign, after the former president began attacking him. © Collage: CHANDAN KHANNA & JOSH EDELSON / AFP

On Monday, Kennedy shared a post on X, where he made a stunning claim about the former president.

"President Trump calls me an ultra-left radical. I'm sooooo liberal that his emissaries asked me to be his VP," Kennedy wrote.

"I respectfully declined the offer," he added.

The admission came after Trump, who has been teasing his possible VP picks for months, shared a video to his Truth Social platform where he argued that RFK is "the most radical left candidate in the race" and urged Democrats to vote for him to siphon votes from the party's presumptive nominee, Joe Biden.

Make America Great Again Inc., a pro-Trump political action committee, then created a website titled "Radical F***ing Kennedy," which outlines numerous ways his policy ideas align with liberals.

In his X post, Kennedy went on to say that the website is a sign that Trump "knows who actually can beat him."