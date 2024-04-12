Trump says "I'd vote for RFK Jr." in bizarre pitch to disillusioned Democrats
Palm Beach, Florida - Presidential candidate Donald Trump is now trying to convince disillusioned Democrat voters to vote for his Independent challenger, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
On Thursday, Trump shared a video on his Truth Social platform, where he argued that RFK is "the most radical left candidate in the race" and "a better man" than Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
"If I were a Democrat, I'd vote for RFK Jr. every single time over Biden because he's frankly more in line with Democrats," Trump said.
Trump admitted he "happens to like" Kennedy, but the former president criticized his rival for "supporting the Green New Scam" and said his new running mate Nicole Shannahan was "very liberal," which is ok because she has "plenty of money from her ex-husband."
Trump went on to make the bizarre claim that Democrats, who he described as "vicious, communist, fascist, and horrible people," will soon go after RFK using the legal power of the federal government.
"Expect him to be indicted any day now, probably for environmental fraud," he said. "He is crooked Joe Biden's political opponent, not mine."
While Trump insists that RFK is more left-leaning than Biden, he couldn't be further from the truth.
Will Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign harm Trump or Biden?
Trump's remarks come as Kennedy, who became an Independent after failing to connect with Democrats, faces criticism for being a possible "spoiler" for either him or Biden.
The video was also released shortly after RFK's campaign fired their New York director for telling local Republicans that Kennedy's "number one priority" was to "get rid of Biden" by getting on the state's ballot, allowing Republican challenger Trump to win the traditionally blue state.
Trump has made similar arguments in the past, but many critics believe RFK's campaign failed to connect with Democrats because of his sharp similarities with the former president.
Much like Trump, Kennedy has a penchant for conspiracy theories, is a vocal anti-vaccine advocate, and continues to express critical views regarding Covid-19 and lockdowns.
Kennedy has also argued that Biden is "much worse" for Democracy than Trump and has repeatedly refused to call what took place at the Capitol an "insurrection," instead describing it as "a protest that turned into a riot."
America will find out if Kennedy will harm either of his rivals – or come out on top – when voters head to the polls on November 5.
Cover photo: Collage: Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP