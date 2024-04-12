Trump says "I'd vote for RFK Jr." in bizarre pitch to disillusioned Democrats

Palm Beach, Florida - Presidential candidate Donald Trump is now trying to convince disillusioned Democrat voters to vote for his Independent challenger, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Donald Trump (r.) is urging Democrat voters who are unhappy with President Joe Biden to instead vote for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (l.), who is running as an Independent. © Collage: Rebecca Noble / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & SAUL LOEB / AFP

On Thursday, Trump shared a video on his Truth Social platform, where he argued that RFK is "the most radical left candidate in the race" and "a better man" than Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

"If I were a Democrat, I'd vote for RFK Jr. every single time over Biden because he's frankly more in line with Democrats," Trump said.

Trump admitted he "happens to like" Kennedy, but the former president criticized his rival for "supporting the Green New Scam" and said his new running mate Nicole Shannahan was "very liberal," which is ok because she has "plenty of money from her ex-husband."

Trump went on to make the bizarre claim that Democrats, who he described as "vicious, communist, fascist, and horrible people," will soon go after RFK using the legal power of the federal government.

"Expect him to be indicted any day now, probably for environmental fraud," he said. "He is crooked Joe Biden's political opponent, not mine."

While Trump insists that RFK is more left-leaning than Biden, he couldn't be further from the truth.