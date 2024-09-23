Kamala Harris sends message to Donald Trump in continued push for second debate

New York, New York - Kamala Harris again challenged Donald Trump for a second presidential debate second debate, despite the Republican's refusal to take part.

During a recent fundraising event, Kamala Harris mocked her rival Donald Trump for refusing to debate her again before the November elections. © Collage: Jim WATSON / AFP & JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Over the weekend, Harris' campaign announced that they had agreed to another debate, to be hosted by CNN on October 23, and challenged Trump to join her.

Trump again turned it down, telling a crowd at his rally later that day that "It's just too late."

On Sunday, while speaking at a Wall Street fundraiser, Harris took shots at her opponent's reluctance, and reiterated her point that voters deserve the chance to see them on stage at least one more time.

"I accepted an invitation to debate in October, which my opponent seems to be looking for an excuse to avoid when he should accept," she said.

"He should accept because I feel very strongly that we owe it to the American people, to the voters, to meet once more before election day and continue the conversation."