Kamala Harris sends message to Donald Trump in continued push for second debate
New York, New York - Kamala Harris again challenged Donald Trump for a second presidential debate second debate, despite the Republican's refusal to take part.
Over the weekend, Harris' campaign announced that they had agreed to another debate, to be hosted by CNN on October 23, and challenged Trump to join her.
Trump again turned it down, telling a crowd at his rally later that day that "It's just too late."
On Sunday, while speaking at a Wall Street fundraiser, Harris took shots at her opponent's reluctance, and reiterated her point that voters deserve the chance to see them on stage at least one more time.
"I accepted an invitation to debate in October, which my opponent seems to be looking for an excuse to avoid when he should accept," she said.
"He should accept because I feel very strongly that we owe it to the American people, to the voters, to meet once more before election day and continue the conversation."
Donald Trump has dubbed himself the winner
The back-and-forth between the candidates comes after their first debate on September 10, which Harris is overwhelmingly considered to have won.
The Democrat immediately challenged Trump, who had previously agreed to three debate events, to a follow-up, but the 78-year-old vehemently refused.
Trump, whose debate performance was panned by critics on both sides of the political aisle, has since insisted that he was actually the winner, pushed unfounded claims that Harris "cheated," and called for ABC News, which moderated the event, to be "shut down."
The former president still insists without evidence that the 2020 election was fraudulently won by Joe Biden, and recently revealed that if he loses to Harris in November, he does not plan to run again.
