Donald Trump teases vice president pick: "I know who it's going to be"
Des Moines, Iowa - Donald Trump says he has finally decided on who he wants as vice president if he manages to win re-election – but he's keeping it to himself for now.
On Wednesday night, Trump sat down with Fox News for a town hall event that acted as counterprogramming to the fifth GOP debate held by CNN only a few miles away.
The former president spoke on a number of issues, but the moment everyone is talking about is a reference to his VP pick.
"Well, I can't tell you that, really," Trump responded when asked who might be on the ticket with him in 2024. "I mean, I know who it's going to be."
When pressed for a hint, he quipped: "We'll do another show sometime."
The hosts tried again, asking if Trump would be willing to bury the hatchet with any of his challengers in the GOP primary and add them to his team.
"Well, I've already started to like [Chris Christie] better," he joked, referencing the former New Jersey governor and harshest critic, who recently dropped out of the race.
"I don't see it," he quickly added.
Who are some of Donald Trump's potential VP picks?
Since launching his campaign last year, Trump has remained the frontrunner in the Republican primaries by a wide margin, and is expected to win the party's nomination.
Many have speculated that Trump may pick a female running mate in an effort to win over more female voters, a demographic he has struggled with throughout his political career.
In recent weeks, his challenger Nikki Haley has been touted as a prospect, one that has not been welcomed by everyone in Trump's orbit. Far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has also expressed interest in the position.
Other potential picks include Kari Lake, who lost her bid to be Arizona's governor last year, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.
After Trump's comments during the town hall, a campaign advisor assured reporters that "nothing is finalized," and that Trump will "announce his final pick when he’s ready to."
