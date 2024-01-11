Donald Trump teases vice president pick: "I know who it's going to be"

Des Moines, Iowa - Donald Trump says he has finally decided on who he wants as vice president if he manages to win re-election – but he's keeping it to himself for now.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump recently shared that he has decided on a pick for his vice president as he runs for re-election in 2024. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

On Wednesday night, Trump sat down with Fox News for a town hall event that acted as counterprogramming to the fifth GOP debate held by CNN only a few miles away.

The former president spoke on a number of issues, but the moment everyone is talking about is a reference to his VP pick.

"Well, I can't tell you that, really," Trump responded when asked who might be on the ticket with him in 2024. "I mean, I know who it's going to be."

When pressed for a hint, he quipped: "We'll do another show sometime."

The hosts tried again, asking if Trump would be willing to bury the hatchet with any of his challengers in the GOP primary and add them to his team.

"Well, I've already started to like [Chris Christie] better," he joked, referencing the former New Jersey governor and harshest critic, who recently dropped out of the race.

"I don't see it," he quickly added.