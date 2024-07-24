Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris "radical left lunatic" at North Carolina rally

Donald Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris a "radical left lunatic" on Wednesday in his first rally since she became the de facto Democratic nominee.

Charlotte, North Carolina - Donald Trump launched a volley of attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday, calling her a "radical left lunatic" in his first rally since she became the de facto Democratic Party nominee for November's election.

Donald Trump (r.) launched a volley of attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris (l.) Wednesday, calling her a "radical left lunatic" in his first rally since she became the de facto Democratic Party nominee for November's election.
Donald Trump (r.) launched a volley of attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris (l.) Wednesday, calling her a "radical left lunatic" in his first rally since she became the de facto Democratic Party nominee for November's election.  © Brendan SMIALOWSKI, Nick Oxford / AFP

In a speech where he also claimed that Harris was in favor of the "execution" of babies due to her position on abortions, the former president and Republican nominee said, "She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country."

"We're not going to let that happen," he told a crowd in North Carolina.

Trump's address comes as Harris (59) hits the campaign trail armed with President Joe Biden's endorsement – after his historic decision over the weekend not to seek reelection.

Lauren Boebert spreads wild MAGA conspiracy that Biden is dead: "I demand proof of life!"
Lauren Boebert Lauren Boebert spreads wild MAGA conspiracy that Biden is dead: "I demand proof of life!"

The 78-year-old Republican has repeatedly attacked Biden over his age but has been forced to pivot as he has now become the oldest nominee in history.

Trump claims that Harris is in favor of late-term abortions and hid Biden's "mental unfitness"

Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at his campaign rally at the Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. The rally is the former president's first since President Joe Biden announced he would be ending his reelection bid.
Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at his campaign rally at the Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina. The rally is the former president's first since President Joe Biden announced he would be ending his reelection bid.  © Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Trump turned his aim at Harris on Wednesday, saying she was "the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe."

From giving her a new nickname – "Lyin' Kamala" – to alleging that her record on the border has allowed communities to be "ravaged" by migrant crime, he charged that "she's unfit to lead."

He also raised the politically explosive issue of abortion, after Harris pledged to put abortion rights at the center of her campaign and to fight for the right to control one's own body.

Bob Menendez to resign in disgrace after corruption conviction – but only after one last payout
Politicians Bob Menendez to resign in disgrace after corruption conviction – but only after one last payout

"She wants abortions in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy. That's fine with her, right up until birth and even after birth, the execution of a baby," Trump claimed.

Saying Democratic Party bosses were behind Biden's decision to step down, he accused Harris of covering up Biden's "mental unfitness" as well.

Supporters of Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump pray together ahead of his campaign rally at the Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Supporters of Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump pray together ahead of his campaign rally at the Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.  © Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Earlier Wednesday, the White House denied it had covered up any possible decline in Biden's health prior to his decision to drop out of the presidential election race.

Cover photo: Brendan SMIALOWSKI, Nick Oxford / AFP

More on Donald Trump: