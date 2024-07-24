Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris "radical left lunatic" at North Carolina rally
Charlotte, North Carolina - Donald Trump launched a volley of attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday, calling her a "radical left lunatic" in his first rally since she became the de facto Democratic Party nominee for November's election.
In a speech where he also claimed that Harris was in favor of the "execution" of babies due to her position on abortions, the former president and Republican nominee said, "She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country."
"We're not going to let that happen," he told a crowd in North Carolina.
Trump's address comes as Harris (59) hits the campaign trail armed with President Joe Biden's endorsement – after his historic decision over the weekend not to seek reelection.
The 78-year-old Republican has repeatedly attacked Biden over his age but has been forced to pivot as he has now become the oldest nominee in history.
Trump claims that Harris is in favor of late-term abortions and hid Biden's "mental unfitness"
Trump turned his aim at Harris on Wednesday, saying she was "the ultra-liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe."
From giving her a new nickname – "Lyin' Kamala" – to alleging that her record on the border has allowed communities to be "ravaged" by migrant crime, he charged that "she's unfit to lead."
He also raised the politically explosive issue of abortion, after Harris pledged to put abortion rights at the center of her campaign and to fight for the right to control one's own body.
"She wants abortions in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy. That's fine with her, right up until birth and even after birth, the execution of a baby," Trump claimed.
Saying Democratic Party bosses were behind Biden's decision to step down, he accused Harris of covering up Biden's "mental unfitness" as well.
Earlier Wednesday, the White House denied it had covered up any possible decline in Biden's health prior to his decision to drop out of the presidential election race.
Cover photo: Brendan SMIALOWSKI, Nick Oxford / AFP