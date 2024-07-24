Donald Trump calls Kamala Harris "radical left lunatic" at North Carolina rally

Charlotte, North Carolina - Donald Trump launched a volley of attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday, calling her a "radical left lunatic" in his first rally since she became the de facto Democratic Party nominee for November's election.

In a speech where he also claimed that Harris was in favor of the "execution" of babies due to her position on abortions, the former president and Republican nominee said, "She is a radical left lunatic who will destroy our country."

"We're not going to let that happen," he told a crowd in North Carolina.

Trump's address comes as Harris (59) hits the campaign trail armed with President Joe Biden's endorsement – after his historic decision over the weekend not to seek reelection.

The 78-year-old Republican has repeatedly attacked Biden over his age but has been forced to pivot as he has now become the oldest nominee in history.