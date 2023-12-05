Donald Trump claims he was "angry" and "eating too much" after January 6

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump shared on social media how he was "angry" and "eating too much" following the January 6 Capitol riots .

Nothing like a Whopper to quell your frustration, Mr. Trump?

A new book titled Oath and Honor by former House Representative Liz Cheney has dropped some alleged truth bombs about the former president.

In it, she recounts an alleged conversation with Kevin McCarthy, who was Minority Leader at the time following the Capitol insurrection. McCarthy apparently claimed that during a visit to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, he saw the soon-to-be ex-president "depressed" and "not eating.

On Monday, Trump shared a lengthy rant to his Truth Social platform, where he insisted that McCarthy's statement was "not true."

"I was not depressed, I WAS ANGRY, and it was not that I was not eating, it was that I was eating too much," Trump explained. "But that's not why Keven McCarthy was there. He was at Mar-a-Lago to get my support, and to bring the Republican Party together - Only good intentions."

He went on to attack Cheney, who grew to become one of his most outspoken Republican critics, for being voted out of her Congressional seat. Trump also claimed she worked "with others on the J6 Committee to delete and destroy the evidence and findings".