Donald Trump claims Taylor Swift will "pay a price" for endorsing Kamala Harris

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump believes pop star Taylor Swift will soon regret her decision to endorse his Democrat rival Kamala Harris for president.

In a recent interview, Donald Trump (r.) shared his reaction after Taylor Swift (l.) chose to endorse his political rival Kamala Harris over him. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Early Wednesday morning, the Republican presidential candidate did an interview with Fox News in which he was asked for his thoughts after Swift quickly endorsed Harris moments after his debate with the vice president ended on Tuesday night.

Trump claimed he was "not a Taylor Swift fan" and her endorsement was "just a question of time."

"She's a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace," Trump stated.

Trump also noted "I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better," referring to Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL player Patrick Mahomes and a close friend of Swift.

Mahomes recently made headlines for publicly supporting the former president, and he thanked her for "so strongly defending me."

In her endorsement, Swift explained she was voting for Harris "because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

She went on to note that Trump sharing a false, AI-generated meme of her endorsing him was also a factor.