Bestie breakup alert: Are Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes beefing over politics?
Kansas City, Missouri - Many fans think Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are feuding after the two were seen sitting apart from each other for the first time at a recent NFL game. Could politics be the reason for the alleged bestie breakup?
At the Kansas City Chiefs' home opener on Thursday night, the 34-year-old singer was seen sitting in a different suite than Brittany.
This marked a huge contrast from 2023 when the two were seen together hugging and dancing to support their partners Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.
Fans noticeably raised questions over their decision to sit apart, especially given the intense political atmosphere in the US.
While Taylor Swift has yet to officially endorse a candidate for the 2024 presidential election, she has a history of condemning Donald Trump's actions.
In 2020, she accused the former president of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" in the aftermath of numerous nationwide protests.
On the other hand, 29-year-old Brittany appears to align more with Trump – recently liking a post on his Instagram where he detailed his political agenda.
This garnered a ton of attention online, with the Truth Social owner thanking her on his own platform.
Donald Trump thanks Brittany Mahomes on Truth Social
"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me," Trump wrote.
She later unliked the post and unfollowed him on social media, but fans haven't forgotten about the situation and have taken to social media to criticize Brittany.
One user wrote, "I don’t get how people with kids would still vote for a known child rapist/felon. Guess people like Brittany Mahomes prefer the tax breaks over child safety."
She seemingly responded to the backlash by posting on Instagram, "I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood."
While Taylor and Brittany have not openly commented on the alleged tension, fans have a pretty good idea of what may be the factor in their sudden distance.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & David Eulitt & Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP