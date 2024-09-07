Bestie breakup alert: Are Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes beefing over politics?

Kansas City, Missouri - Many fans think Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are feuding after the two were seen sitting apart from each other for the first time at a recent NFL game. Could politics be the reason for the alleged bestie breakup?

After sitting apart from each other at the last Kansas City Chiefs game, fans think Taylor Swift (r.) and Brittany Mahomes (l.)are not speaking. © Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & David Eulitt & Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

At the Kansas City Chiefs' home opener on Thursday night, the 34-year-old singer was seen sitting in a different suite than Brittany.

This marked a huge contrast from 2023 when the two were seen together hugging and dancing to support their partners Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Fans noticeably raised questions over their decision to sit apart, especially given the intense political atmosphere in the US.

While Taylor Swift has yet to officially endorse a candidate for the 2024 presidential election, she has a history of condemning Donald Trump's actions.

In 2020, she accused the former president of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" in the aftermath of numerous nationwide protests.

On the other hand, 29-year-old Brittany appears to align more with Trump – recently liking a post on his Instagram where he detailed his political agenda.

This garnered a ton of attention online, with the Truth Social owner thanking her on his own platform.