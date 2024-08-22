Trump claims he "doesn't know anything" about Taylor Swift AI endorsement

New York, New York - Donald Trump has distanced himself from the AI-generated images he shared that falsely claimed singer Taylor Swift and her fans were backing his bid for re-election.

In an interview with Fox Business Network's Grady Trimble on Wednesday, the former president brushed off the AI content, which he shared to his Truth Social platform earlier his week.

"I don't know anything about them, other than somebody else generated them. I didn't generate them," he said, per The Hill.

Trump affirmed that he wasn't concerned about potential legal action from Swift since they were "all made up by other people."

The AI-generated images of women bearing "Swifties for Trump" tees were featured alongside the statement, "The Swifties for Trump movement is real!"

Another fake image saw the singer edited as Uncle Sam with the caption, "Taylor wants YOU to vote for Donald Trump!"

Swift has not yet endorsed a candidate in the 2024 election, but the Republican has not been subtle about his hopes that she will be on his side – despite her repeated criticisms of his presidency.