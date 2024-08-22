Trump claims he "doesn't know anything" about Taylor Swift AI endorsement
New York, New York - Donald Trump has distanced himself from the AI-generated images he shared that falsely claimed singer Taylor Swift and her fans were backing his bid for re-election.
In an interview with Fox Business Network's Grady Trimble on Wednesday, the former president brushed off the AI content, which he shared to his Truth Social platform earlier his week.
"I don't know anything about them, other than somebody else generated them. I didn't generate them," he said, per The Hill.
Trump affirmed that he wasn't concerned about potential legal action from Swift since they were "all made up by other people."
The AI-generated images of women bearing "Swifties for Trump" tees were featured alongside the statement, "The Swifties for Trump movement is real!"
Another fake image saw the singer edited as Uncle Sam with the caption, "Taylor wants YOU to vote for Donald Trump!"
Swift has not yet endorsed a candidate in the 2024 election, but the Republican has not been subtle about his hopes that she will be on his side – despite her repeated criticisms of his presidency.
Trump continues futile efforts to score Taylor Swift endorsement
As far-right provocateurs spread theories that Swift would endorse then-candidate Joe Biden following the Super Bowl, Trump shared a preemptive message denying the possibility as he touted his supposed achievements that had helped her career.
But while Trump has shared public praise in a bid to somehow win over the Grammy winner, campaign insiders have claimed that he was ready to wage "holy war" on her if she did not endorse him.
While the question of Swift's endorsement remains, if she does choose to publicly back a candidate, it will undoubtedly be Kamala Harris.
Though she hasn't said anything this election cycle, she previously endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020 after fiercely slamming Trump for his "ineffective leadership" as Commander-in-Chief.
Cover photo: Collage: Peter Zay & VALERIE MACON / AFP