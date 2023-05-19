Donald Trump classified documents case may see damning new evidence

Washington DC - Donald Trump has taken another hit in his classified documents case , as the National Archives plans to hand over damning new evidence against him.

It looks like Trump may have known he couldn't just declassify docs with his mind after all.

CNN recently obtained a letter sent from archivist Debra Steidel Wall to Trump, notifying him that records proving he knew how to handle classified documents will be sent to special counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the investigation.

"The 16 records in question all reflect communications involving close presidential advisers, some of them directed to you personally, concerning whether, why, and how you should declassify certain classified records," Wall wrote.

The development comes only shortly after attorney Tim Parlatore, who was leading the defense for Trump in the case, resigned from the team – a day after Trump's controversial CNN Town Hall.

There, the former president again hit on his handling of the docs.