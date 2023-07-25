Donald Trump classified documents probe reveals secret search warrants

Miami, Florida - It turns out Donald Trump had more than one search warrant filed against him during the investigation of his mishandling of classified documents .

A recently unsealed court motion revealed that authorities, led by special counsel Jack Smith's (l.) probe, filed eight search warrants against Donald Trump during the classified documents investigation. © Mandel NGAN, Ed JONES / AFP

Previously secret searches are now coming to light.

Court motions unsealed on Tuesday revealed that the former president was hit with eight search warrants and affidavits as he was being investigated by authorities for being in possession of White House documents, according to NBC News.

The unsealing came after multiple news organizations have requested access to more information about the case, but the specific details of each warrant, such as location or what was being searched, have been redacted by prosecutors.

This means that authorities could have searched other locations, or even electronic devices, such as Trump's cell phones or computers.

It also means that Trump hasn't exactly been as honest and transparent with his supporters as he claims to be.

Until now, the public has only known of one of the searches, which was conducted when Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by the FBI last year in August, which he confirmed on social media.

Dozens of classified documents were discovered on the property, and Trump was later indicted on 37 federal charges. He has pled not guilty to the crimes, and continues to insist his mounting legal woes are attempts by his political opponents to destroy his campaign.