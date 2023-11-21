Donald Trump Colorado ballot battle wages on with new appeal

Denver, Colorado - A group of voters seeking to block Donald Trump from the Colorado ballot in the 2024 presidential election announced Tuesday they are challenging a ruling that he can run despite having engaged in insurrection.

Plaintiffs in a Colorado lawsuit that seeks to remove Donald Trump from the state's ballots are appealing a court's decision to allow him to stay on. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A court in Denver ruled on Friday that Trump's incitement of violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, did indeed amount to insurrection, but argued that a provision in the 14th amendment that prohibits someone from holding "any office... under the United States" if they engaged in insurrection does not apply to the presidency.



The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), which filed the lawsuit to bar him from the state's ballots, said it had asked the Colorado Supreme Court to overturn that part of the decision.

"We are planning to build on the trial judge's incredibly important ruling that Donald Trump engaged in insurrection, and we are ready to take this case as far as necessary to ensure that Donald Trump is removed from the ballot," the group's president Noah Bookbinder said.

Trump, who is the front-runner in the Republican primaries, has made the deadly Capitol riots and his false voter fraud claims that led to it the centerpiece of his campaign as he seeks re-election. Trump's historic indictments for allegedly leading a criminal conspiracy to steal the 2020 election - one at the federal level and another in Georgia - have opened a legal debate over his eligibility for future office.